Bidenomics: Poll shows one out of five Americans would rather quit the country?

Is the American Dream dead?

A disturbing new TIPP poll suggests something like it, with the young most inclined to want to leave the country, fueled by financial stress.

According to TIPP:

Over one in five Americans express a strong desire to permanently move to another country if given the opportunity, according to a recent Golden/TIPP Poll of 1,480 Americans nationwide. Financial considerations significantly drive this desire. Young adults exhibit the strongest yearning. Interestingly, Democrats and liberals are more inclined to leave, while Republicans and conservatives hold a contrasting sentiment. The online survey was conducted from May 3 to 5. The survey’s credibility interval (CI) is +/- 2.8 percentage points, meaning the study is accurate to within ± 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Americans been surveyed.

It wouldn't be surprising, given the Orwellian turn of our government with its mass surveillance and data-gathering, as well as a widespread sense that our elections are dishonest and our votes count for nothing.

But the big driver of this 'get the hell out' sentiment is economic.

TIPP notes that Americans have lost faith in their financial futures:

In simple terms, financial considerations are the main driving force. When comparing the two groups - those who want to leave and those who want to stay - across eight financial concerns, we consistently observe a significantly higher number of individuals wishing to quit expressing financial worries than those who want to remain.

TIPP notes that those considerations are as follows:

Maintaining your current standard of living: 81% of those wanting to move abroad express concerns, compared to 67% of those wanting to stay in the U.S.

Having enough savings for retirement: 78% of those wanting to move abroad have worries, while 64% of those wanting to stay in the U.S. share the same concern.

Being able to pay medical or health care costs: 71% of those wanting to move abroad express this concern, in contrast to 58% of those wanting to stay in the U.S.

Ability to pay utility bills: 66% of those wanting to move abroad worry about this, while 56% of those wanting to stay in the U.S. have similar concerns.

Affording mortgage payments or rent: 64% of those wanting to move abroad express concerns, whereas 49% of those wanting to stay in the U.S. share this worry.

Making on-time credit card payments: 56% of those wanting to move abroad express this concern, compared to 45% of those wanting to stay in the U.S.

Making on-time auto loan/lease payments: 50% of those wanting to move abroad worry about this, while 36% of those wanting to stay in the U.S. have similar concerns.

Financing children's education

Curiously, it's young liberals who lead the pack, perhaps because they were never taught to love America in the first place, or perhaps because the Democrats cheated them early when the rigged the 2020 Democrat primaries to shut out their favored candidate, Bernie Sanders.

It's also a fact that the young are not as tied down as the old.

It's a horrible result to contempate, but we've seen signs of it brewing for years. Young workers don't want to go back to the office following the lifting of COVID restrictions. The COVID lockdowns themselves, which did greaat damage to the economy, particularly of young startup businesses.

Polls repeatedly showing that the public thinks the U.S. is headed the wrong direction under Joe Biden.

Even increased mobility, including mobility of jobs, may be a factor.

Falling 401(k)s, which I wrote about here yesterday, certainly is. Last September, I noted a study showing that under Bidenomics, there's been a $9 trillion wipeout of private wealth. Last October, I cited a study by economist Stephen Moore and a colleague, showing that Biden has cost Americans an average of $34,000 of their retirement savings.

Whatever it is, it's a sad reflection on the shambles the U.S. has become in the era of Joe Biden, who can't stop gaslighting us about what a great job he's done.

Americans have lost faith in their financial futures, TIPP noted. That ought to be the number one election issue for Republicans. When have we ever seen this many Americans whose only American Dream now is escape; getting he heck out?

Image: Caltrans graphic, via Wikipedia // public domain