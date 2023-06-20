Rashida Tlaib is stirring up the eco-crazies -report

Rep. Rashida Tlaib was one of the loudest denouncers of the January 6 crowd-control incident by supporters of President Trump at the capital.

But not because she's all in for democracy or any of the hypocritical claims of her far-left side of the political spectrum.

It's pretty obvious now that riots and mayhem are all right, so long as her side is doing it.

That's the takeaway from the Daily Mail scoop describing how she's egging on the eco-crazies in their planned highway blockages and museum vandalism coming this August.

According to the Daily Mail:

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has urged climate activists to be 'much more aggressive' as they plan a campaign of blocking highways and chaotic protests later this summer, DailyMail.com can reveal. DailyMail.com gained access to private talks in which Tlaib, a member of Congress's leftist 'Squad,' gave a pep talk to some 125 hardliners from Climate Defiance, Declare Emergency and other environmental groups. The activists have already blocked US highways, vandalized an artwork in Washington, and heckled politicians at speaking engagements. They're understood to be plotting much larger European-style climate protests later this summer.

That makes her one of the intellectual authors of whatever criminality and disruption these crazies have in store for us.

It also tells us that these crazies, who seem to have blown in from out of nowhere, and seem like such misfit losers on first glance, are actually the sponsored shock troops of shadowy figures ensconced in high office. Tlaib, after all didn't want this news to get out,

Well, now she stands exposed for the lawless crazy she herself is, and while she probably can't be sued for damages as a sitting congresswoman, she obviously ought to be.

Congress shouldn't be a shield for those planning mob activity designed to shut down the economy in the name of going green.

The left, including Tlaib, tried to lay that instigator charge onto President Trump for the chaos of January 6. Based on this report, if true, we now have a smoking gun showing that Trump's accusers have been instigating all along.

The House should yank all responsible committee assignments from Tlaib and hold her up to censure for this kind of encouragement of illegal thuggery.

Time to hold them accountable.

Image: Screen shot from Forbes Breaking News video, via YouTube.