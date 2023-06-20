Hunter Biden’s plea deal will see him walk away from gun and tax felonies

A short time ago, news broke that Hunter Biden, who blatantly violated gun and tax laws, is getting a laughably lax plea deal. The lack of real justice for a series of real crimes highlights how despicably biased the American legal system is. It’s become a two-tiered system with no punishment for real criminals and over-the-top punishment for conservatives.

According to the Washington Post:

The court papers indicate the younger Biden has tentatively agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges of failure to pay in 2017 and 2018. The combined tax liability is roughly $1.2 million over those years, according to people familiar with the plea deal, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe details of the agreement that are not yet public. Prosecutors plan to recommend a sentence of probation for those counts, these people said. Biden’s representatives have said he previously paid back the IRS what he owed. [snip] The second criminal information is about the gun charge. In that case, the letter says, “The defendant has agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement with respect to the firearm Information." Handling the gun charge as a diversion case means Biden will not technically be pleading guilty to that crime. Diversion is an option typically applied to nonviolent offenders with substance abuse problems.

Image: Hunter Biden selfie from BidenLaptopMedia.com.

Laughably, Hunter’s lawyer writes, “I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life.” In fact, those minimal hand-slaps for felonies (not mistakes) reveal that Hunter’s taken no responsibility whatsoever. Tom Fitton sums up nicely what just happened to a man who committed serious felonies, including tax crimes tied to his father’s alleged bribery crimes:

Breaking: In an "in-your-face" show of contempt for the rule of law, Biden regime gives sweetheart plea deal to Hunter Biden. Avoids prosecutions tied to foreign bribery and Joe. https://t.co/LeUAHU6QsP — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 20, 2023

The left will not punish those who support its policies or advance its push for power. A truly tragic example of that refusal to punish wrongdoers emerged in Minneapolis, where the highly criminal son of a hard-left, BLM state politician just murdered five women with his car:

Horrifying video shows the moment Derrick John Thompson, 27, smashed into the car carrying Sabiriin Ali, 17, Sahra Gesaade, 20, Salma Abdikadir, 20, Sagal Hersi, 19, and Siham Adam, 19, officials said. Thompson has a criminal record that includes a 2018 hit-and-run in California that gave the woman life-changing injuries. She spent several weeks in a coma. He was given an eight-year sentence, with 502 days as credit for time already served and another 75 days credit for good behavior. Thompson was freed and on Friday is suspected of being behind the wheel of a speeding car that tried to flee a police officer when it crashed into a vehicle with the five women on Lake Street as they were getting ready for a friend's wedding the next day. When contacted as to why he was out of prison, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney could not give any specific reason but suggested that California's proposition 57 gave the state 'wide latitude to award additional custody credits, as well as, early parole opportunities.' Under the law as they saw it, Thompson should've had to spend another five-and-a-half years in prison. The vehicle Thompson was driving at the time had over 17 pounds of marijuana and $20,000 in cash, according to Fox News.

This video, which is horrifying without being graphic, gives you a sense of the speed with which Thompson was traveling on a city street:

WARNING: Disturbing video shows moment of impact from reckless driver speeding & running a red light before killing five people and fleeing the scene. Sources have identified the driver as Derrick John Thompson, the son of former DFL state Rep. John Thompson. pic.twitter.com/JVvNDwuaOV — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) June 18, 2023

It’s possible that Thompson will finally face real consequences now, but the issue is that he hasn’t previously faced them, despite the above-referenced conviction in California, plus myriad driving offenses in Minnesota.

Thompson’s shield has been his father, who is a real piece of work. We wrote about him here, in a post accurately titled Minnesota’s Rep. John Thompson and third-world style political corruption. Rep. Thompson was eventually expelled from the state legislature. It’s reasonable to believe that young Thompson’s race, plus his father’s political connections and ideology, had a great deal to do with young Thompson’s life of crime without consequences.

Thompson is just the latest example, of course. The news is filled with stories of people terribly harmed or killed by criminals with endlessly long records who revolve through the doors of our criminal justice system, especially when Soros-funded prosecutors are in charge.

Meanwhile, people who walked through the Capitol after the police opened the doors for them are having their lives destroyed. Another example is Dinesh D’Souza, a conservative Trump supporter who was sent to prison for a political fund-raising charge that’s usually addressed with a fine and nothing more.

America no longer has justice. It has a two-tiered system in which leftists and their political allies (and pawns) are above the law, while conservatives from Trump on down are below the law. Not only does this reveal the true death of our constitutional republic, but it’s also, ironically, damaging most of all the people on whom the left relies for political power: namely, blacks. After all, it is they who are in the line of fire when violent criminals keep being released to America’s streets.