Mrs. Obama -- we're looking for the Fast & Furious files

We've crossed two dangerous lines in the last year. First, the FBI showed up at Mr. Trump's home looking for files. Second, a Special Counsel followed up with an indictment about those files.

Why hadn't this happened before? Maybe it's because the people who came before us were smart enough to know that political passions go both ways. What happens if a future GOP AG gets a search warrant to look for those Fast and Furious Files at Obama's home?

“Good morning Mr. President Obama, where are your presidential files?”

Before Trump, no one would have dared consider that. After Trump, anything can happen and probably will.

This is why I believe that this indictment against President Trump is going to backfire. Yes, Trump, like Biden, made mistakes. However, an indictment is over the top. This is to going to blow up in their faces. I agree with TippInsights:

Jack Smith said in his address to the media, "Our nation's commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world. We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone." The problem with this assertion is that the world has seen how the Deep State has gone after Trump, often putting him below the law. The FBI conspired with the Democrat party to charge that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians, which later proved false. Trump, twice impeached, has been the target of a 16-month investigation by the J6 Committee and is a defendant in three New York lawsuits, plus a Fulton County lawsuit. The New York judge in the E. Jean Carroll's allegation of sexual abuse in a Manhattan department store case raised eyebrows because the judge seemed predisposed to engineer a verdict against Trump. If anything, these constant attacks against one individual duly elected to the 45th presidency are likely to make Trump a martyr, as we predicted last summer when the FBI raided his residence.

Time will tell whether he will return to the White House. The election is still 17 months away.

However, I agree completely with the message that the voters are sick with this targeting of a political figure just to keep him off the ballot. This is un-American. This is what happens in the countries where many of us came from.

The Democrats will regret this brave new world that they've created. Why? Because this weapon can be used against them, such as when the FBI knocks on the door and asks Mrs. Obama to show them to the garage where the boxes with files are stacked.

Still don’t think it can happen in the U.S.? Well, it’s been happening for the last year. Whether you love or hate Trump, no one should be happy with the weaponization of justice.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Rizuan