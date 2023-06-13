What percentage of political donations from self-identified fact checkers go to Democrats?

Most conservatives understand that so-called journalists who call themelves “fact-checkers” function as enforcement arms for the current Narrative being pushed by the Democrat-media complex. But there are plenty of other people, who read only what the progressive media bubble allows, that still believe the job title has some legitimacy. For them, this nifty bit of research performed by Robert Schmad in today’s Free Beacon will be enlightening. Cutting to the chase for the answer to the headline above:

The Free Beacon reviewed political donations over the past four election cycles from those who identified their occupation as "fact checker." $22,580 of the $22,683 in political donations that came from self-identified fact checkers during that time—a whopping 99.5 percent—went to Democrats and liberal groups. Only three of the fact checker donations made during that period went to Republicans. Top recipients include socialist Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, who during the seven-year period received ten times more fact checker money than every Republican combined.

That rounds off to 100%, of course, but those 3 exceptional souls do deserve some notice, so the Freeb’s headline is best:

“Fact Check: Nearly 100 Percent of Political Contributions From Fact Checkers Go to Democrats”

Just leaving it at that and not reading the whole article would deprive you of some delicious nuggets, such as:

The [New York] Times fact checker, Cecilia Nowell, contributed three times to Warren's failed presidential bid from 2019 to 2020 and still accepts "fact-checking assignments" from the outlet on a freelance basis, according to her LinkedIn. Reuters, meanwhile, from 2020 to 2021 employed Carrie Monahan, daughter of veteran journalist Katie Couric, as a "fact check producer." Monahan during that time contributed to Biden, Harrison, and Georgia Democratic senator Jon Ossoff.

And:

In a 2020 fact check, for instance, the Times accused Arkansas senator Tom Cotton of flirting with conspiracy theories when the Republican suggested that COVID-19 may have originated in a Chinese research lab. Federal investigations have since corroborated the lab leak theory Cotton promoted. Fact checkers working for Facebook, meanwhile, last year erroneously designated as misinformation a Free Beacon report on Biden's Department of Health and Human Services, which was set to fund the distribution of safe smoking kits with crack pipes. Facebook's fact checker, Lead Stories, kept the piece in place even after the Free Beacon proved that federally-funded harm reduction organizations distributed crack pipes. Fact checkers have even gone as far as to tell readers how they can (and can't) respond to factual information. When the Free Beacon in July reported that the Biden administration sold one million Strategic Petroleum Reserve barrels to a Chinese state-controlled gas giant, the Washington Post acknowledged in a subsequent fact check that the sale happened. Still, the Post's Glenn Kessler wrote, there's "no reason for outrage" and "anyone who suggests the Biden administration is doing something wrong here … earns Three Pinocchios."

Well done! Read the whole thing.

These phonies deserve no respect.

Hat tip: Ed Lasky

