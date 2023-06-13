The playbook is always the same for most of the media and other Democrats

They target political opponents they want to destroy, whether it is Sarah Palin, Justice Kavanaugh, Justice Thomas, Ron DeSantis, or Donald Trump. They relentlessly set out to destroy them, whatever they have to do. They will even create fictitious stories like Russian collusion, without evidence, and then repeat the fake stories for years and have endless investigations based on nothing. Destroying the target in the minds of the public is all they care about because their goal is to maintain power and infect the country with radical leftist policies to expand government power and control of the people.

It also helps tremendously when so many government bureaucrats seek to destroy the same people. The endless investigations and criminal proceedings have nothing to do with applying laws equally. Instead, they weaponize the Justice Department, or IRS, or DHS, or CFPB, or EPA to destroy people whose policies they don't like.

The truth is irrelevant when they set out to destroy someone.

If you want to see where the playbook comes from, look at Alinsky's Rules for Radicals.

13. Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. 8. Keep the pressure on. Never let up. 11. If you push a negative hard and deep enough, it will break through into its counterside.

If someone like Trump dares to defend himself aggressively against false charges, he is called divisive and angry, and the public hears that he shouldn't ever again be president.

Squishy Republicans, like Romney, Larry Hogan, and Asa Hutchinson, go on TV to denounce Trump as unfit to hold office because he is divisive.

The media, Justice Department, and other Democrats know that Biden and Hillary illegally possessed and mishandled classified documents for years and don't care. Biden stored them in many unsecured places, and no one in the Democrat media cares.

There were no armed raids of any of the places they were stored. Biden had some for fifty years, and no one cares. He had to have them moved several times, so why do people say he turned them in as soon as he knew he had them?

We don't see pictures of the boxes, nor did FBI agents throw files on the floor to take pictures, because no one cares.

We don't see any reference to what the documents were because no one cares.

Hillary and her aides obstructed justice by destroying documents, and no one cares.

There are not endless leaks to the media about the supposed investigations into Biden's documents because no one cares.

They all also know that the Bidens and Clintons lined their pockets for years with foreign kickbacks, and no cares.

Hillary says that any investigation of her is a vast right-wing conspiracy and calls Republicans irredeemable and deplorable, and we don't see the media and other Democrats say she is unfit for office and divisive.

Biden repeatedly calls Republicans domestic terrorists and other names, and no one cares. He is obviously unfit for office, but no one cares.

There is not 24-hour coverage, or hardly any coverage, of Biden mishandling documents and the Biden family kickbacks because the media don't care.

Democrats are rarely, if ever, asked what they think of the Biden and Clinton kickbacks and illegally having and mishandling documents because no one cares.

Basically, corrupt Democrats are above the law.

The corrupt James Comey, who lied to the FISA court to illegally spy on people connected to Trump, says that the only person he could vote for is Biden because he is the only one who cares about the law and the Constitution. That shows that Comey doesn't care about the law or the Constitution.

Comey said. "I'm not talking about policy. ... The president must be someone who abides the law and our Constitution. And there's no one else but Joe Biden."

We also don't see the squish Republicans, who repeatedly trash Trump, go on TV to say that Hillary and Joe are corrupt criminals who are unfit for office because they don't care, and the only reason anyone in the media invites them on is if they are willing to trash Trump.

Republicans should remember that no matter how much they kiss up to the media, they will not get their endorsement against a Democrat, no matter how corrupt or incompetent the Democrat is.

In Jan 2008, the NYT endorsed McCain over Romney in the Republican primary for president.

Then, in February 2008, the NYT ran a hit piece on McCain about a supposed romantic relationship with a lobbyist many years before. It appears they had no evidence for this, and both parties denied it, but the NYT didn't care.

Why would they endorse McCain if they thought this was true unless they thought he was less of a threat than Romney to their chosen candidate?

Why do leftist newspapers endorse Republicans in a primary when they will never endorse them in a general election? The NYT hasn't endorsed a Republican for president since Eisenhower, and the WaPo has never endorsed a Republican for president.

The media and other Democrats keep repeating the fictitious talking points that they want Trump to win the Republican primary because he would be the easiest one to defeat. Why would they work so hard to destroy or convict him if they want him as the candidate? Rachel Maddow and Geraldo Rivera have suggested that Trump should be let off if he just agrees not to run. If what he did is so bad, why would they suggest this?

Squishy Republicans seem too ignorant to recognize that they are being used by Democrat campaign workers, posing as journalists, to destroy Trump.

Another item in the media and other Democrats' playbook: When their policies are unpopular, they always call their opponents racists, xenophobes, sexists, homophobes, domestic terrorists, deplorables, irredeemables, and whatever other disparaging names they can think of. They also call themselves "progressives" to intentionally mislead the public because their policies will move the U.S. backward toward destruction instead of moving the country forward. The media, swamp creatures, and other Democrats clearly don't care about corruption, classified documents, or results.

The media and other Democrats always pretend they want to unite the country, but their actions and policies clearly sow division.

A piece of advice to voters: If you liked Trump's foreign and domestic policies, which kept Americans safe and lifted up people of all races, ignore all this garbage. They have set out to destroy Trump before he even took office. If they are able to dispose of Trump, they will just head to new targets. Facts haven't mattered for a long time — only power to destroy America with radical leftist policies.

