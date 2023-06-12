May I see your (digital) papers, please?

In the classic movie Casablanca, two Nazi-controlled French Vichy police utter the famous, or infamous, line: "May I see your papers?" When the suspect provides expired government-issued identification papers and attempts to flee, the fascist supporting police gun him down in the street. Even though the suspect is outnumbered two to one, no attempt is made to pursue him, to apprehend him, or to establish guilt. He is just gunned down. The lesson couldn't be clearer. Have the proper government-issued papers, or you can (will?) be killed by authorities with complete immunity. Comply or die!

While there is another set of government-issued papers critical to the movie plotline that I will return to shortly, the phrase "May I see your papers?" became a symbol of the dangers of the police state to the freedom-loving Hippie generation. Sadly, what once was art is now becoming reality.

On May 17, I wrote of the threat of "mandatory digital health passports (probably first for travelers, then for everyone)." I also noted about implementation that "speed is critical."

Now the other shoe is dropping. From the Epoch Times:

The WHO said in a June 5 statement it has entered into a "landmark digital health partnership" with the European Commission (EC), the European Union's executive body. As part of this new joint venture, Europe's existing framework of digital vaccine passports will serve as the first building block of a global network of digital health products.

The WHO stated it will "take up the European Union (EU) system of digital Covid-19 certification to establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats."

Negotiations are ongoing right now, including in the United States as to granting the WHO virtually unlimited "emergency" powers in the event of a real or "potential" health emergency. The agreements being negotiated grant the WHO broad powers to declare such an emergency. Any bets that it will use that power?

Once everyone is required to have a digital ID, don't expect it to be limited to health. A Central Bank Digital Currency and Digital Social Credit Score, impacting basically everything you do, are quick to follow. Expect "May I see your papers?" to become universal.

The Epoch Times noted, "the new vaccine passport has already drawn criticism, with Australian senator Alex Antic saying in a statement that the move is 'just another conspiracy theory coming true.'"

I would argue that it never was a conspiracy theory. It was part of the tragic movie scripted by evil forces that we find ourselves against.

Back to Casablanca: Besides the ID papers of the aforementioned improperly papered dead man, there is a set of super–"letters of transit" that provide the holders basically universal and unquestionable freedom of movement. Using them, a known criminal, at least according to the evil Nazis, is able to board a government-controlled airplane and fly away to safety.

Want to bet in any "universal" digital control system that there will also be super–"letters of transit"?

And no one reading this blog post will ever get them!

Image via Pxfuel.