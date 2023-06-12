Biden and Dems go all-in on Pride Month and trans agenda

Even as resistance grows and the public turns more conservative in the face of aggressive grooming of young children, the Biden Administration and the Democrats boast of their commitment to that agenda. The words “largest White House pride event in history” and variants thereof appear in most media coverage of the celebration last Saturday.

President Joe Biden spoke at a podium on the South Lawn along with First Lady Jill Biden to ring in the month with thousands of guests including Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay person to hold a Cabinet position, the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate.

He promised to fight impediments to the use of irreversible drugs and surgery on young children who are deemed to be transsexual by adults in positions of authority in education and medicine, even in the face of parents’ objections.

"When families across the country face excruciating decisions to relocate to a different state to protect their child from dangerous ant-LGTBQ laws, we have to act," the president addressed the crowd. "We need to push back against the hundreds of callous and cynical bills introduced in states targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors and nurses."

YouTube screengrab

Apparently, this is aimed at demonizing Florida in particular, and red states in general, where a genuine populist revolt against trans and homosexual grooming is underway.

But will it add votes in swing states? Biden’s controllers seem to think so.