I'm done with buying Father's Day cards

People, I think — even still in our country — live a state of suspension from reality. They are the ones still wondering what "woke" means, or worse, haven't even heard of it yet. They're the ones who are suddenly shocked that the local library is carrying books littered with pornography, or the ones who still believe that our government held the best of intentions during COVID. They sit in front of the MSM night after night, hearing so many great things about the state of affairs in our country and the world today under the current administration. Unfortunately, these are the same ones who could also be convinced to vote again for all this chaos simply because the lies feel good to hear.

Last week, I ventured out after work to pick up a Father's Day card for my dad, and my son, who is a new father. What I thought would be a simple task took me to four different stores, in three different small towns. At every store, the cards offered for a son to give to his father didn't even come close to what a strong, red-blooded American man would want to give to his father to express how much he appreciates the man who taught him to be everything he is today. Or how much he appreciates the strength his son shows in taking care of his own son and family and being a responsible and supportive father. None of this. Instead, the cards offered for a man to give to his father and son were full of stupid jokes and cartoon characters. Instead of a majestic buck deer standing in a wooded pond, with words of endearment to the strong men who have done and are doing the right things for their family, you get a freakin' panda bear telling you to pull his finger.

I even noticed during my shopping venture an abundance of cards from a daughter to a dad that were endearing and thoughtful. But as soon as you turned to the cards in the "To Dad from Son" section, they went to stupid. One could understand, if this was they way they always have been, but it simply isn't true. Our family has tried to send thoughtful cards for years, and it's obvious now that there is a change in the thought process for the providers of these cards.

What happened to all of the sincere cards for men to send over this holiday? A logical business mind would deduct that perhaps the market disappeared, but that is doubtful, as the number of options in cards didn't disappear. Just the content changed. The other, more believable option is that card companies have hired pajama boys to write the cards — young men who hate the world, hate themselves, and have had every opportunity to succeed in this world, but have zero responsibility, so they just don't relate.

What is obvious overall is that the cards in general reflect either an attitude that men are too ignorant and stupid to want to send thoughtful cards or purposeful intent to degrade what real men are to uneducated morons who probably don't have the sense even to read the cards they send.

Another clue is the fact that religious cards have disappeared. On a rack with probably 100 different types of Father's Day cards, I counted one religious card for the holiday. This also supports the idea that the same people who don't value religion anymore also don't seem to know or care what men want to send in a card. They obviously don't see the value in providing either.

All of this is too transparent to miss. Just as Bud Light and Target have cast aside the most important element required for them to make money, to pay bonuses, and to grow their business — the customer — so have the card companies. And, just as they will not be adding any more of my money to their balance sheet in the future, I think its time to think about writing letters to my father and my son for Father's Day in the future. I'm pretty sure I could come up with something better than the stupid panda.

Image via stockvault.