WSJ vs. DJT

Evidently, from the wording of the Wall Street Journal's two editorials on the Garland/Biden/Smith indictment that appeared in the June 10-11 and June 14 editions, there’s a Democrat mole working on the editorial page. (As June 14 marked Trump’s 77th birthday the latter editorial could have been intended as a snarky birthday card.)

The June 10/11 editorial, "A Destructive Trump Indictment" might have been read as sympathetic to the former president -- but for the comment deriding Trump's competence, and character, and accusations that he violates "democratic norms." These accusations, typical of Trump-hating Democrats, are hurled without evidence.

This editorial noted that the nauseating James Comey ended the possibility of prosecuting Hillary Clinton for her mishandling of classified information, but did not explain to readers how Comey, as FBI director, had authority to decide federal prosecution. Perhaps the writer of this editorial hoped to cover his tracks by acknowledging "Trump did not accept a bribe or betray secrets to Russia." But segue to the June 14 editorial.

This editorial might have been styled a variation on a theme of the June 10/11 editorial, as it was called "The Self-Destructive Donald Trump." The title is itself a giveaway, it being impossible for a politician to backstab himself to destruction. That act is performed by others, here the names William Barr, Andrew McCarthy, Paul Ryan, and Chubby Christie come to mind, among a legion of others. This second Journal hit job on Mr. Trump embraces fully Paul Ryan's fond wish that a third Trump bid for the presidency will end in his defeat.

The penultimate paragraph is very instructive as to the source of anti-Trump hostility:

"If Republicans really want to defeat Democrats, the press and a hostile bureaucracy they'll nominate a candidate who won't shrink from a fight but will also be smart enough not to blunder into obvious traps." Alas, this editorial denounced President Trump in one telling regard, giving the lie to its calls for a GOP "smart enough" fighter. The truth is: Donald J. Trump is a plenty smart fighter. That's why he asked Ukraine's President Zelensky to look into the question of Biden's Burisma bamboozling. Yet, three-quarters of the way into this bizarre birthday greeting to Trump, the Journal, writing out of the partisan Democrat playbook, smirked:

"Mr. Trump aided his own first impeachment with a phone call to Volodymyr Zelensky looking for dirt on Joe Biden."

What a baseless statement. It reflects 1) the Democrat hope to undermine the Trump presidency and 2) the cover-up of Biden corruption in Ukraine. For Pete's sake, President Trump was just following, logically, on Joe Biden's own boast that he forced the ouster of a Ukraine prosecutor investigating the issue of corruption at Burisma -- the company that gave Hunter Biden a sinecure of $83,000 a month -- totaling about a million bucks annually. The editorial goes on to blame President Trump, in true leftist fashion, for defending himself on the COVID issue and then proceeds to promote anti-Trump propaganda on January 6.

If the Wall Street Journal's editorial page were not infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome, it would have denounced "The Resistance" for what it really is: the insurrection against the man who overcame great odds to defeat the Democrat candidate who, had she prevailed, would have held half the country or more in thrall as unredeemable "deplorables." For those of us who are believers, one proof of God's existence is that, even with the dangerous Joe Biden as president, He still protected American freedom with a GOP House majority.

Image: Wall Street Journal