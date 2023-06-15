Dear Elon: Please buy NPR before the wokies kill it

Once upon a time, the NPR station was the only one you could pick up in an office building. I remember listening to the Ollie North/Contra hearings on my office radio. The morning and evening newscasts were also good. Unfortunately, there was no internet to listen to on your computer or anything on FM but music. The AM stations had this loud buzz that made listening difficult. I should add that I also listened to NPR on Armed Forces Shortwave Radio when I lived in Mexico.

In other words, once upon a time, NPR was something you could listen to. Recently, it has become the "woke of wokes" and unlistenable.

So NPR decided to get out of Twitter because NPR is too good to hang around with friends in low places. After all, how dare an NPR reporter post anything in something as irresponsible as Twitter? Yes, the people who saw nothing in the Biden laptop story are pushing their credibility credentials.

So what happened when they detwittered? Well, they are learning that clicks have gone away. This is the story via David Strom: NPR’s web traffic continues to fall after leaving Twitter. A decrease of over seven million.

NPR has two problems. First, they don't understand that stories are now driven by places like Twitter. Second, NPR was always low key but now they are obnoxiously "low-key woke." Is there anything more unlistenable than an NPR broadcast an abortion? Or another interview about systemic racism? Or another interview with Hillary Clinton about election integrity? Or another story about how terrible the U.S. is?

So I am calling on Elon Musk to buy NPR. fire 80% of the staff and make it a place for discussion, not woke indoctrination. Make NPR listenable again and I think Elon is the man for the task.

Image: NPR