COVID-19: A 'biological 9/11'

This June 3 remarkable essay by Brandon Weichert, former congressional staffer and essayist, author, and geopolitical analyst, is adapted from a book he wrote on Chinese ambitions and commitment to world dominance, Biohacked: China's Race to Control Life (Encounter, 272 pages, $30.99).

He opens his discourse on the Chicom attack by quoting People's Army officials in a 2015 document, "The Unnatural Origins of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons." They stated, "Coronaviruses can be "artificially manipulated into an emerging human disease virus, then weaponized and unleashed in a way never seen before."

Then comes an in-depth history of the Wuhan Lab, which explains why and how Wuhan became a bioweapon lab (yes, it did become a bioweapons lab):

China did not want, nor could it be successful in, a traditional war, and China wanted and needed international trade.

Xi knew that Donald Trump had a large army of domestic enemies who hated him.

A biological attack would be bloodless, be less risky, and give opportunities to Trump's enemies, China's friends.

Wuhan took so long (15 years) to build because China continually made it so it could be a bioweapons producer when it was supposed to be for civilian research (BSL-4 designation).

A French firm, RTV (indirectly owned by China), provided the tech for the Wuhan lab, and French intelligence knew and continued to warn about the Wuhan lab having bioweapons capability.

The nature of the COVID-19 virus is a virulent respiratory virus modified by gain of function genetic manipulation to be lethal and infectious for humans and transmitted human to human.

The lab was built for bioweapons research. Mr. Weichert provides the evidence, and the machinations, in detail.

Is there any wonder why? China wanted an alternative way to come out on top. Commie China had wasted millions of people in the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution purges of Mao — sure, the people running China would put their own population at risk for the long-game strategy of putting a hit on the West and particularly Trump. Then they could return to their commitment to world dominance and the beneficial relationships they enjoyed with their Western quislings.

The New Total War

Trump declared a trade war on China and he picked its most vulnerable element: agriculture supplies coming from the United States. China caved for a new trade deal, and it hurt China BIGLY.

Weichert makes the point: "The point of Xi Jinping unleashing a bio attack was to remove the real threat in Washington: Donald Trump. That the United States was moving into a presidential election year, when COVID-19 conveniently erupted in China, would not have been missed by Xi in this scenario."

Trump's destruction and removal would reset the game for China. If Trump retained the White House, it was a major threat to Chinese interests and influence. COVID was perfect — chaos, deprivations, conflict, unhappiness, economic harm, all under the Trump administration.

Mr. Weichert provides an excellent analysis of American domestic factors that were in play and their deleterious effect — media, public health, and political actors, politicians of both parties, multi-layered backdoor support of anything to harm Trump, cover-up for any Chinese malefactors.

Drs. Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins funded COVID research, and they were the officials in charge of the response? Bureaucrats in the NIH were enemies of Trump as much as Xi. Trump was surrounded by enemies, including supposed friends and allies who were enemies. And they knew the game plan :get Trump, cover for our malfeasance, push controls, and make people scared and ruin their lives and the economy.

"So it was a lethal virus, and the lethality amplified by stupid responses. It was, in effect, China's 'Biological 9/11' perpetrated upon the United States. But instead of triggering a military response from America, as Bin Laden's 9/11 did, the U.S. response to COVID-19 aimed disastrously inward." Well said.

An afterthought by the prescient Weichert:

[T]he same labs involved with risky gain-of-function research on coronavirus vaccines in China for the last several years are now spearheading extensive research into developing a smallpox vaccine. Few people today are inoculated against it. What's more, smallpox has long been a fixation of bioweapons developers because of its virulence and lethality. Thus, if it hasn't come already in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, society must be prepared for a Chinese-produced Biological 9/11, possibly involving smallpox.

John Dale Dunn is a retired emergency physician and inactive attorney in Brownwood, Texas.

Image: qimono via Pixabay, Pixabay License.