Tapes and spies the FBI doesn't want us to know about

If there was ever a case for transparency in government, the question of whether Joe and Hunter Biden took $10 million in foreign bribes, from an actual Russian intelligence asset, is that case.

That accusation is what is being withheld by the FBI to House lawmakers, who have legitimately asked for a handover of a non-classified FD-1023 document from an informant they consider "trusted" about Biden family corruption and the corrupt foreigners behind it.

According to the New York Post:

WASHINGTON — The FBI source who reported President Biden's alleged role in a bribery scheme said that a Ukrainian businessman claimed to keep as "insurance" 15 audio recordings of first son Hunter Biden and two of Joe Biden, a Republican senator revealed Monday. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) made the staggering claim in a Senate floor speech after FBI Director Christopher Wray last week allowed House Oversight Committee members to see a redacted informant file about the claim that Hunter and then-Vice President Joe Biden received $5 million apiece to serve the interests of Burisma Holdings owner Mykola Zlochevsky.

Ah, tapes for "insurance." That's hardly unknown in that part of the world, where the communist police state ethos remains large.

That's not all of it, though. Who was this trusted FBI source Zlochevsky?

According to RedState, he was reportedly a KGB catspaw:

Burisma Holdings founder Mykola Zlochevsky, who allegedly paid a total of $10 million in bribes to Joe and Hunter Biden in 2015 and 2016 in exchange for then-Vice President Joe Biden's assistance in getting Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired, is believed to be an asset of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) by the United States intelligence community, according to a national security source speaking to RedState on condition of anonymity. The official said: "The US intelligence community has a high degree of confidence in their assessment of Zlochevsky as SVR. This is not a new assessment; the intelligence community under Obama knew this, and Obama was briefed on it. Joe Biden and Victoria Nuland were briefed as well." In a June 2021 RedState exclusive story about the defection of Chinese counterintelligence official Dong Jingwei, it was reported that among the "terabytes" of data Jingwei brought with him to the United States was information related to "details of meetings US government officials had (perhaps unwittingly) with Chinese spies and members of Russia's SVR." It was revealed by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Monday that the "foreign national" mentioned in an FD-1023 form by a confidential human source (CHS) not only claimed to have bribed Hunter and Joe Biden but possessed a total of 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them about the arrangement. He created the recordings as a sort of "insurance policy." It was not clear whether the FBI had copies of the audio recordings or not.

That's pretty specific stuff, quite unlike the disputable legal nuances of President Trump's retention of classified documents, which apparently every recent president has done, but only Trump has been indicted for, facing 400 years in prison if convicted, just as he seeks to challenge Joe Biden for the presidency and currently leads in the polls.

A stone-cold bribery allegation, for a gargantuan sum of money, paid by a KGB (now SVR) asset. That's about as compromised as it gets.

Or to put it another way: Is there any way to get more compromised than that?

The only thing left now is to prove if it's true. Are there really 15 audio tapes of Hunter Biden involved in the naked act of cash bribery for legal protection, and are there two audio tapes of Biden himself, telling Burisma to put the drug-addled Hunter on the board of the company, taking the money in exchange for getting the Ukrainian prosecutor fired? If so, does the FBI have them? Does someone else? And does the FBI really think Zlochevsky was an SVR Russian intelligence asset? And if money was paid, where did it go? How did Joe Biden buy his fancy cars and collection of multiple mansions on his senator's and vice president's salary?

It's simply mind-blowing that these things could be even alleged. If there's no case here, and these are just more allegations of phony Russian "pee tapes" from politicized sources, then that has got to be shown, too, if not for Biden's sake, or even the American voters' sake, then for the sake of the rest of the world that is watching. Get it out of the way by releasing the documents and making the issue a non-issue.

But that's not happening.

What's worse here is that the FBI, through its refusal to release its unclassified document alleging the bribery, is acting as though it believes that these charges are true and is in the corrupt business of protecting its favorite pol from congressional scrutiny or legal consequences. That's certainly how lawmen of all stripes triangulate whether there's some "there" there on a suspect's behavior, if a suspect doesn't want the lawmen to see something, and now we are seeing the FBI behave in the exact same way, as if it has something to hide.

Grassley himself seems to understand what is going on here.

As the New York Post notes:

"Congress still lacks a full and complete picture with respect to what that document really says. That's why it's important that the document be made public without unnecessary redactions for the American people to see," said Grassley, accusing the bureau of needlessly redacting information about the recordings from the file shared with House lawmakers. "Let me assist for purposes of transparency," the 89-year-old went on. "The 1023 [form] produced to that House committee redacted reference that the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them. Seventeen total recordings. "According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses 15 audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden," Grassley continued. "According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then-Vice President Joe Biden. These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case he got into a tight spot. The 1023 also indicates that then-Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden." The senator concluded: "So, as I've repeatedly asked since going public with the existence of the 1023, what, if anything, has the Justice Department and FBI done to investigate? The Justice Department and FBI must show their work. They no longer deserve the benefit of the doubt."

You would think Joe Biden would want to clear this up as quickly as possible by releasing the documents and demonstrating that all is on the up-and-up regarding his political career and his finances. But we seem to be in the throes of a full-blown cover-up, with Congress permitted to see only a heavily redacted document, and a drip, drip, drip of leaks alleging much worse hidden in the rafters of the Intelligence Community.

If any of this turns out to be true, it's not just Joe Biden's head that should politically roll — it's the Deep State that is conducting a last-ditch effort to protect him. They are paid for by the American people and have no business covering up corruption of any kind.

If this doesn't get resolved soon, Biden can expect even more leaks to dog his presidency, and the legal apparat, including the FBI, which is attempting to protect him, could very well face defunding. Why should the American people be paying for bureaucrats to protect pols from the consequences of their own corruption? It's banana republic politics at its finest, institutionalizing itself on our shores.

