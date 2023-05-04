Woman says ‘odd’ food choices indicated her child was transgender

Almost anything can now be a sign that your child is transgender, apparently.

A woman who recently testified against a Louisiana bill that would ban sex change surgeries for minors said she eventually realized that her biological daughter's "odd" food choices indicated a transgender identity. The mother gave the preposterous testimony before the Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee during discussions on House Bill 463, which would prohibit "certain procedures to alter the sex of a minor child."

The mother, speaking about her child that now identifies as a transgender boy, told Louisiana lawmakers: "We couldn't figure out what the problem was. We took him to specialists and neurologists, and he had brain scans trying to figure out why he couldn't sleep. As he grew, he got to sleeping. But his food choices were odd. They were always like green vegetables, raw green vegetables, which, if you know kids, most kids don't like to eat those things."

She added, “When he came to us and told us that he was transgender, we went back and realized that the pattern of everything he had experienced as a child — including eating green vegetables, because that boosts testosterone — were just methods of his body trying to become who he was meant to be.” Alrighty then.

If “odd” food choices are indicative of a transgender person, we are all transgender. But, the mother’s “reasoning” was “odd,” as well. It is no secret that most men like meat and potatoes and do not particularly care for salads and other greenery, while more women than men like—or claim to like—salads, raw vegetables, and other healthier foods. (I know some guys who would eat nothing but grilled steaks, ribs, and pork-loins if their spouses would let them.) I myself do happen to enjoy a salad now and then. I even sort of like broccoli. But this does not mean my body is crying out for estrogen. (Green vegetables may actually be non-binary.)

Sadly, transgenderism is currently “cool” with school-age kids. And yet also the hottest fad going. Unfortunately, unlike the “pet rock” or “POGS,” this fad is unlikely to go away any time soon. And is also extremely dangerous to the individual—and society at large.

So, if your daughter says, “pass me the green beans, please,” or orders a salad the next time you go out to dinner, please don’t think: “By God, she’s a boy! Time for hormone therapy and genital reconstruction!”

Photo credit: Marco Verch CC BY 2.0 license