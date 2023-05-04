The demise of fairness in women's sports

Our schools, colleges, and universities have always recognized academic achievements and excellence when granting high school diplomas and college degrees. In most cases, the number-one graduate was recognized. Even in sports and the Olympics, there has always been a first-place winner.

As our culture evolved, more and more women entered the competitive arena of sports. In grade school, many schools had co-ed teams, as boys and girls were physiologically similar. By middle school and onward, these children were segregated by sex. In sports such as wrestling and boxing, the competitors were divided by weight classes. In golf, the women were afforded closer tees on the fairways.

In 1972, thanks to the efforts of many, mostly women, a follow-on to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a clause in the 1972 Federal Education Amendment, known as Title IX, was created to protect people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

On the day President Biden took his oath of office, he signed Executive Order (E.O.) 13988, adding new wording to the Title IX law to prohibit "discrimination based on gender," which effectively opened the door for males who identify as females to compete in women's sports. Then, on March 8, 2021, President Biden released E.O. 14021 "Guaranteeing an Educational Environment Free from Discrimination on the basis of ... Gender Identity." Elections have consequences!

These orders and directives have effectively ruined women's sports. Now genetic males can declare themselves females for the purpose of participating in women's sports. Keep in mind that Biden's E.O.s were implemented without congressional concurrence, debate, or approval, and they amount to the establishment of policies, "laws," and rules via administrative action. The rising number of these actions creates an administrative state that denies appropriate accountability to Congress and all of us voters.

Our culture has always rewarded athletic achievements with fame, awards, and in some cases financial rewards. Looking back, we see the fall from grace of a Tour de France cyclist who lost his titles when it was discovered that he had used multiple methods of increasing his physiologic performance to win. Barry Bonds will always have an "asterisk" after his Home Run Record due to using performance-enhancing drugs. Even today, colleges and professional sports vigorously root out individuals who use these or other methods to improve their performance outside normal conditioning. We have declared all these people cheaters.

Males of our species, from infancy onward, are different from females — higher muscle mass and density, higher bone density, accelerated growth, higher lung capacity and rib cage dimensions, and more. Even if the male is castrated, either by accident or intentionally, the attributes mentioned above do not change. Only bone density will begin to decrease once testosterone is gone.

The Biden administration, not through Congress, but rather by executive orders, has endorsed allowing males to declare themselves female. Having done so, males can now participate in female sports. This defies common sense and represents a progressive bastardization of the 14th Amendment. This turns Title IX on its head and already has begun the ruination of women's sports! To me, this male declaration of female gender is called cheating.

We don't allow athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs. Why do we allow someone who has all the advantages of a testosterone-built body to compete as a woman?

