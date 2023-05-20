Northern Virginia’s sinister woke mafia

Loudoun is one of the northern Virginia counties made wealthy and overwhelmingly blue by its proximity to Washington D.C. A little over two years ago Loudoun’s school system gained notoriety after an understandably upset father stood up to complain that the school covered up an incident when his high school age daughter had been sexually assaulted in the girl’s restroom by a supposedly trans biological male student. The school board immediately objected and had the father violently removed by the police. The leaked cell phone video went viral.

One early downstream casualty of this news story was Clinton crony Terry McAuliffe (D) who lost a seemingly shoo-in Virginia governor’s race in 2020 to novice politician Glenn Youngkin (R). The McAuliffe campaign apparently was not paying attention and Terry later made a huge political blunder by publicly declaring his position that parents should have no say in their kids’ education! Concerned parents made a big difference that time.

However, that success did not last long because Dems do not tolerate dissent; thus the next downstream casualty was freedom of speech. Biden’s militarized DOJ declared that parents speaking against the Dem’s woke school agenda are now classified as domestic terrorists.

Apparently, no lessons were learned by Loudoun County from that earlier incident either, so in May 2023 they produced a sequel with a new more sinister twist. I first learned of it from Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation of Virginia. She made it clear in her May 11, 2023 email newsletter that woke LGBTQ and CRT indoctrination zealots have not and will not give up. Her newsletter reported another school board-related issue that included actual threats of violence against Christian and conservative county residents that were made by a radical left activist group deceptively named the “Loudoun Love Warriors.” Leftists are the masters of doublespeak naming.

Victoria Cobb of the Family Foundation writes:

What is happening in Loudoun County, Virginia, seems like something straight out of the early 20th century when mafias led by notorious criminals like Al Capone and Charles “Lucky” Luciano acted as an extension of local governments and terrorized the citizens of Chicago and New York. A group known as the “Loudoun Love Warriors” secretly conspired in a group chat against Christian and conservative Loudoun County residents simply because of their public opposition to mandated LGBTQ and “equity” teachings in schools. The group allegedly intimidated them online, caused at least one to lose his job by writing to his employer, revealed their home addresses, and even made death threats against some. While they plotted against Christians and conservatives in general, it appears their primary target was Mark Winn, who cited the Bible verse “If any man or woman causes one of these little ones to stumble, it would be better for a millstone to be put around your neck and thrown into the lake. (Matthew 18:6)” (snip) It is clear that our society is out of control, with vigilante groups who proclaim to be loving and tolerant, like Loudoun Love Warriors, but who turn out to be more vindictive and violent than even groups like Antifa. Most of all, it shows that that they cannot win on the merits of their arguments but must resort to using intimidation and force to advance their agenda.”

Thankfully, the Family Foundation is not only reporting this news, but is also doing something about it. The organization includes the Founding Freedoms Law Center that is suing the Loudon County school board, defending (and winning cases) against those who spoke out at school board meetings and were falsely accused of crimes by the Loudoun Love Warriors.

This story also gained national attention in the Daily Wire , National Review, and by Eric Bolling on NewsMax during his 8PM ET segment on May12, 2023. A local ABC affiliated TV station (7News) also did a surprisingly thorough and unbiased written report on this situation:

“I'm just astounded,” [VA Gov.] Youngkin told 7News Reporter Nick Minock on Wednesday. “I truly am astounded that the suggestion that there could be an organized effort in order to truly tear people down and hurt them; done by people who seemed to have ties to elected officials, at least reported as so. We got to get to the bottom of all of this and it can't stand, it just can't. It's a truly, truly shocking revelation if it's all true. And I know we're going to get to the bottom of it and hold people accountable as appropriate.” (snip) On Wednesday, a whistleblower in the Loudoun Love Warriors Facebook group sent 7News a list that allegedly targets parents who have spoken out about education issues in Loudoun County. The list appears to target more than 100 people, including a number of elected officials and political candidates. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, Governor Glenn Youngkin, Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, Del. David LaRock, School Board member John Beatty, School Board candidate Michael Rivera, Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, and 2022 congressional candidate Hung Cao are all on this list. Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg and the church’s incoming school are on the list, too. Cornerstone Chapel is one of the largest churches in Loudoun County.

The Loudoun County Sherriff’s Office jumped in early to start investigating and Virginia Governor Youngkin has also directed his AG Jason Miyares and others to investigate. Will Biden’s DOJ also assist with these investigations? Never mind, you know the answer.

Loudoun Country Courthouse

Photo credit: MrTinMD CC BY-ND 2.0 license