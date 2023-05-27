LA Dodgers kinkfest with the anti-Catholic degenerates spotlights one certain freak

In the face of some seriously successful boycotts, the Ivory Tower executives at Dodger Stadium are walking a tightrope — Bud Light’s market value has dropped nearly $16 billion since Dylan Mulvaney, and Target is down $9 billion (in just one week!) — and now, there are added implications.

When the Dodgers announced they’d be honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at Pride Night with a community award, the initial backlash prompted the team to reverse course. Then, after week-long onslaught from the Alinskyites in drag and all their LGBTQ++ comrades, the brass caved, issued an apology to the perverts, and re-invited the “Sisters” as esteemed honorees.

But now, there’s a wildcard, and you definitely know him; see the tweet below:

Biden’s nuclear waste they/them, Sam Brinton, is also Sister Ray Dee O’Active, a proud member of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. pic.twitter.com/IWXlWExym9 — GussieD- (Anne) 🍊 (@Gussied71) May 26, 2023

And this one here:

An added layer to the @dodger fiasco.

See the guy on the bottom right? Look familiar?

Yep, it’s Sam Brinton; disgraced DOE official under the Biden admin. Also known as “Sister Ray Dee O'Active” in the Order of Perpetual Indulgence.



SMH. pic.twitter.com/mCgGnovnHx — RachelReneeReeves (@RachelReneeRee1) May 24, 2023

“Sister Ray Dee O’Active” as in “radioactive” — Sam Brinton has one massive ego for a grubby kleptomaniac who can’t keep from getting nabbed. (In case you missed it, the former Biden hire got arrested again last week, and is sitting in a county jail as I type this.)

Now, SPI denies accusations it’s anti-Catholic; the sexualized mockery of Christ on the cross, men painting themselves in exaggerated “womanface”, and including “indulgence” in the name of the group (the very opposite of the Christian principle of self-restraint) is just “humor and irreverent wit” so everybody just calm down….

Twitter video screen grab of SPI’s “humor and irreverent wit” courtesy of @bennyjohnson.

Admittedly, I have neither education nor experience in public relations, but I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that putting all your eggs in one basket when that basket is Jesus-hating sexual deviants — some of whom are high-profile disgraced “pup play” criminals — is probably going to be bad for business.

There is a silver lining though, as comedian Jimmy Failla notes here:

Sam Brinton is a member of the anti catholic nuns who will be honored by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yes, it’s gross but on the plus side the Dodgers finally got a guy who can steal. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) May 26, 2023

