The L.A. Dodgers bow down to the ‘transgender’ crowd

Many people view baseball as a family-friendly sport. That’s why it made sense for the Los Angeles Dodgers to agree with a letter from Sen. Marco Rubio asking them to refrain from giving an award to the blasphemous drag group known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (“SPI”). However, a week of agitation from the LGBTQ++ crowd caused the team to change its mind. Once again, the squeakier wheel, which is supported 100% by its political leadership, got the grease.

The SPI is a drag group that began in 1979 when some gay men decided to dress as campy nuns to highlight what they perceived as problems within San Francisco’s gay-friendly Castro District. Considering that the Castro District was once a solidly working-class, Irish Catholic community, you can imagine the group’s target.

The group has grown throughout the Western world. It models its membership and hierarchy on Catholic organizations, including calling newcomers “postulants.” The SPI’s motto is “go and sin some more.” Members often go beyond dressing as nuns and appear as Jesus and Mary. It is, in all respects, a deliberate attack on Catholicism in particular and Christianity as a whole.

Image: Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Hunky Jesus competition by Jere. CC BY 2.0.

That’s why, when word got out that the Dodgers, to honor Pride week, were planning on giving an award to the SPI, Catholics were offended, as were the growing number of people who understand that drag isn’t cute, funny men in dresses but is, instead, intended to be the equivalent of a gateway drug for transgenderism.

When Rubio got word of what was happening, he wrote directly to the MLB commissioner to object:

Rubio is criticizing Manfred and the Dodgers for their decision by pointing out the obvious hypocrisy from the league and the team. “Recently, you stated that Major League Baseball needs to ‘make decisions that are as inclusive and welcoming to everyone as possible, and keep us as apolitical as possible.’ I write to ask whether your League wants to be “inclusive and welcoming” to Christians, and if so, why you are allowing an MLB team to honor a group that mocks Christians through diabolical parodies of our faith,” Rubio wrote.

Upon receiving Sen. Rubio’s letter, the Dodgers reversed their decision to honor an organization that has as its entire purpose attacking Christianity and promoting the LGBTQ+ agenda via the medium of drag.

However, the polite agitation of a few Christians and a sitting senator was apparently nothing compared to the wrath of the LGBTQ++ mafia. Apparently, those hysterical screams drowned out all other considerations, so the Dodgers reversed their reversal:

After “much thoughtful feedback from Los Angeles’ diverse communities” the Dodgers have decided to re-invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to its 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night. They also issued an apology to the drag group, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and their friends and families.

I completely understand why the Dodgers did so. Conservatives don’t act as if they’re in a long war. When they win a single battle, they stand down. The left, however, never lets up, and the LGBTQ++ cohort is especially vociferous. (As I like to say, its members have the aggression of men and the emotionalism of women, all tied up in each individual.)

Moreover—and this is really important—conservatives don’t boycott. Part of it is that, as Matt Walsh says in the video below, regarding Target’s embrace of Pride Month, conservatives value convenience more than actual values. Picking a different beer off the shelf is easy. Avoiding a useful store entirely is a bridge too far (beginning at 25:30):

The other problem for conservatives is that Republican politicians will always side with the corporation over the individual. A perfect example is Republican support for Disney. Mike Pence explains:

Mike Pence, who is reportedly close to announcing a long-shot presidential campaign, comes out and sides with woke Disney (and Democrats) over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/w6Ik4TiK0g — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 19, 2023

Mike Pence is correct that boycotting Disney to protest its efforts to promote the LGBTQ+ agenda can hurt workers. However, he’s ignoring that, while hundreds, maybe even thousands, of workers may need to look for new jobs, millions of children are being corrupted. Which is worse? A person who can no longer work at a Disney store and must find another retail job, or a child being brainwashed into believing that toxic chemicals and mutilating surgery will magically make him a happy member of the biologically opposite sex?

Vivek Ramaswamy correctly points out that, until conservatives destroy wokism at the marketplace level, nothing will change. So, while it’s nice to see DeSantis leading the charge, if conservatives won’t act to support their principles, and Republicans insist that corporations must be respected more than those same principles, the Dodgers made the rational decision, which is to bow before the shrill screams of LGBTQ+ activists.