DeSantis announces run for president, check out President Trump's responses

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has officially entered the 2024 GOP presidential primary, setting up a match against former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis announced his candidacy in a Twitter post as technical difficulties tormented the original Twitter Spaces conversation with CEO Elon Musk, where he was supposed to make the announcement first.

The scheduled discussion with Musk came hours after DeSantis filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and months after ongoing speculation on the governor’s 2024 plans. DeSantis has now put all speculation to rest in a Twitter post that was supposed to be released at the same time as his verbal announcement during the Twitter Spaces conversation.

DeSantis's announcement was delayed because the Twitter Spaces conversation experienced technical difficulties, cutting in and out before going quiet, forcing Musk and others to create a new one.

“I will get the job done. These past few years have given me a new appreciation for the fragility of our freedoms. I never thought I would see things in America that we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic,” DeSantis said when the audio was restored.

“But our Founding Fathers were keenly aware of the fragility of freedom. … They knew each generation would have a responsibility to safeguard freedom, and it’s our responsibility to do so at this important juncture in our nation’s history,” he continued, asking Americans to invest in his campaign.

https://twitter.com/rondesantis/status/1661491799393964034?s=46&t=Ndcd_zeA35aix94tQe2cwg

Trump has criticized DeSantis for months, correctly predicting that the governor would run against him in 2024. He has mocked DeSantis, calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious,” and “Rob DeSanctus.”

On Truth Social, Trump mocked DeSantis’ announcement by releasing a video showing a fake list of people who listened to the campaign announcement, including former German dictator Adolf Hitler, the Devil, and more.

Donald Trump posted this on Truth Social 🤣



pic.twitter.com/HLfotJGDLL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 25, 2023

The video included a fake audio call portraying the guests arguing with each other as the fake DeSantis attempted to make his announcement. The audio also featured a fake Trump, who cuts into the call.

From Donald Trump’s instagram account: a fake Twitter spaces video (including fake DeSantis audio) w/ DeSantis, Elon, George Soros, Hitler, the FBI, Dick Cheney, The Devil, and others.



pic.twitter.com/PlF0RvO7wq — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 25, 2023

“Hold your horses, Elon [Musk]. The real president is going to say a few words," the fake Trump said. "The Devil, I’m going to kick you’re a-- very soon. Hitler, you’re already dead. [Former Vice President] Dick Cheney sounds like he’ll be joining Hitler very soon.”

“[World Economic Forum Chairman] Klaus Schwab and [billionaire] George Soros, I’m putting both you’re a---- in jail. And Ron DeSanctimonious can kiss my big, beautiful 2024 presidential a--. Trump 2024, baby! Let’s go,” the fake Trump added.

There also was this:

Trump posted this to Instagram lmao the election shenanigans have officially begun pic.twitter.com/DXuvJuPX6C — Ramp Capital Guy (@RampCapitalLLC) May 25, 2023

Image: Screen shot from WBPF video, via YouTube