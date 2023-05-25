London Breed holds presser in SF junkie nest to denounce fentanyl, gets chased out by violent, screaming mob

From the annals of 'What was she thinking,' here's San Francisco's mayor, London Breed.

According to the New York Post:

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the city’s board of supervisors were forced to retreat inside after a meeting they attempted to hold in a notorious open-air drug market was disrupted by jeers, shouting and a woman who hurled a brick into the crowd, according to a report. On Tuesday, city leaders decided to hold the meeting outdoors in United Nations Plaza to highlight problems plaguing the area — including surging fentanyl overdoses — and to discuss potential solutions, KRON4 reported. Breed and Supervisor Aaron Peskin took to the podium and proclaimed the city has been tolerating “illegal, out-of-control behavior for far too long.” “Many San Franciscans do not feel safe,” Peskin said. “Brazen drug dealing and deteriorating street conditions have exacerbated a humanitarian crisis on our streets.” But less than 10 minutes after the meeting began, it was cut short as the crowd hurled insults at the mayor and supervisors until they just walked away from the podium, according to KRON.

Suffice to say, it didn't end well.

Breed's city has been turned into a crime-and-homeless-infested hellhole on her watch -- a feces-strewn open-air drug market in many quarters where junkies, addicts, criminals, vagrants, and bums all gather together for their drug deals, panhandling, and shoplifting projects. This particular hellhole, at United Nations Plaza, has always been a center of mayhem -- I remember it as a trash-strewn, urine-soaked, junkie redoubt when I lived in the city 30 years ago.

It hasn't changed any, except that an infusion of city money to NGOs to "help" the homeless has made it a lot nastier. Anyone who's ever lived in that city would know that that's not the place you go for a well-heeled press conference announcing all the new government money you are going to be spending to end crime in the city.

You don't go into a tiger's lair to talk about how you'll be taming the tigers. You don't go into a terrorist den and denounce terrorism if you have anything resembling a brain. And you especially don't go into an open-air drug market, full of dealers and their customers, to talk about how you'll be ending the fentanyl crisis, putting junkies in compelled treatment, and shutting the scene down because "everyone" opposes this activity.

Actually, what should be news to Breed is that some people are for it -- the dealers, their addicted clients, and the NGOs which thrive on "serving" and perpetrating the situation for the sake of winning more government funding.

This is their home. This is their habitat. This is the place they made and they don't want any changes, other than more money coming in. Like everyone else, they have 'interests.'

Bad people exist, and in some places, they are all be bad people.

A smart mayor would send in the cops and maybe the bulldozers with no warning.

Not Breed.

She was last seen insisting that "This is a safe city," kid you not.

She just learned the hard way it's not, but don't expect her to make that connection.

What this shows is how remarkably naive Breed is about the problems plaguing her city, even just blocks from San Francisco's City Hall.

Don't count on any of her proposed "solutions" to make so much as a dent in that city's problem.

Image: Screen shot from KTVU Fox 2 video, via YouTube