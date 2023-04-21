Transportation secretary Buttigieg blames transportation problems on…climate change

It’s hard not to laugh at the deadly earnest, self-righteous inanities spouted by former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who, primarily because of his sexual orientation, was chosen to lead the Department of transportation. Despite having never fixed the potholes of his home town. Name a bugaboo the progressives claim bedevils our society and Pete will tell you that it is at the root of transportation problems.

Let’s see. Racism? Check.

Next: climate “change.” Yep, it’s to blame for our transportation problems (because?) as he just testified yesterday:

“On one hand, our transportation systems are still grappling with the consequences of the pandemic, climate change, and decades of disinvestment.”

Sexism? That’s coming up, with an assist from Rosa DeLauro:

Tucker: well, mayor Pete has run the department of transportation for about two years now. The good news is we have fewer racist roads, they’ve been indicted by the civil rights division. The bad news, we now have regular train derailments where toxic chemicals spill into people’s homes. Air travel is almost unusable, more unreliable than it’s ever been. The other day, a major airline had to ground all flights. Mayor Pete is laser focused on real problems, the ones he identified at mckenzie, the racist roads and the sexism inherent in the transportation system. A congresswoman is on this, praised mayor Pete today for his efforts to root out sexism in the automobile industry and singled out a new initiative she hopes department of transportation will roll out soon. Here it is.

>>Rep. DeLauro: You also plan to make important investments to address the roadway safety crisis, including the critical funding that would accelerate the development and this is an area I have written to you about of the use of female dummies in crash testing. This will start to fight the gender inequity among vehicle safety and crash victims.

>> Call us woke, but that seems like transphobia. Didn’t it occur to just put lipstick on the male dummies, have them identify as female? Transfemale dummies are transfemales.

I do wonder how Pete will fight transphobia at the DoT? No doubt he has his top aides working on the problem.

But the thing to keep in mind about Mayor Pete is that a sizable number of the true believers among the Dems adore him. The kind of people who nod to themselves and say, “Yes, those racist highways have inflicted enormous damage on the victims of racism.”

Given the chances of Biden being pushed out of running for re-election, look who is in third place among Democrat voters in New Hampshire, who will be the first to express themselves on the nomination:

