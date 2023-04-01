Time to ban the LGBT flag in public places?

With the most recent shooting of innocents at a Nashville, Tennessee religious school by Audrey Hale, a female attacker who claimed to be male, it is past time to ask the question, "Should the LGBT and trans pride flags be banned from public places?"

Given the Marxist demands to ban the Confederate Battle, "Betsy Ross," and Gadsden flags in public spaces following the death of known drug-dealer and convicted felon George Floyd and the resulting six killed and nearly 2,000 law enforcement officers injured and over two billion dollars in damage to public and private property by Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists, the time has come to look at banning a true symbol of hate and derision in our republic: the LGBT and trans pride flags.

Both flags are supposedly symbols of "inclusiveness," but the true colors of said flags have become manifest with the recent rise of mass murders and attacks by non-binary and transgendered attackers on Christian and public institutions, including the 2022 Colorado Springs shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich (male non-binary), 2019 Denver shooter Devon Erickson (female transgender), and 2018 Aberdeen shooter Snochia Moseley (male transgender). Additionally, a recent spate of public officials and media personalities supporting of the Trans Day of Vengeance, with accompanying symbols of weapons and knives, coming within days of the horrific murders in Nashville, prompted even a liberal-leaning institution like Twitter to ban images of the "Trans Day of Vengeance" posters.

The recent upturn in violence by members of the non-binary and transgendered communities are real, as seen by the recent attacks on supporters of women's rights like Posie Parker in New Zealand and the takeover of the Tennessee State Capitol. These actions are condoned by many even in the highest levels of state governments. Within hours of the Nashville murder of children and teachers, Democrat Arizona governor Katie Hobbs's press secretary, Josselyn Berry, tweeted an image that depicted a woman with two guns drawn, and it bore a caption that read, "Us when we see transphobes." Fortunately, the public outcry to this transgender threat of violence was so great that within 24 hours, Berry was forced to publicly resign, and Governor Hobbs was forced to issue an apology.

Finally, both the LGBT and trans pride flags have rightfully become associated with the trans grooming movement, a process that happens startlingly early in a child's life and can set him on a path to ruin, and asserts that parents have no right to decide what is best for their children's education and future. The recent parental victories against pro-grooming school boards in Florida and Virginia highlight the struggle that continues against the sexualization and indoctrination of children. This includes drag queen story hours, drag shows involving children, the transitioning and medicalization of minors, and gender theory being taught in the classroom.

Such restrictions on the LGBT and trans pride flags have been approved in Delaware; Ohio; and Cold Spring, New York, as well as in school districts from Davis County, Utah to Wales, Wisconsin. In Green Bay, Wisconsin, an effort to push a similar citywide measure was narrowly defeated this month. Recently, Florida, Republican state representative David Borrero introduced a bill that would similarly limit LGBT and trans pride flag displays at all governmental and public school buildings statewide.

There is something deadly about transgenderism. As a flash-in-the-pan social movement, the desire to go trans and to harm should be recognized as a cry for help. Millions of parents within the communities across the republic who want nothing to do with this alphabet religion should join the fight with concerned church, community, and government leaders everywhere to protect children. The public must work to return sanity and reclaim the community we once called our own. We must begin by asking: should such harmful symbols like the LGBT and trans pride flags, which encourage harm to others, be allowed in our publicly funded places like schools and government buildings? The safety of our children depends on the right answer.

Allyn Altieri is a husband, father, traditional Catholic, and combat veteran. The opinions expressed by this author are his own.

Image via Max Pixel.