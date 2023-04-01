Leftist priorities: Nothing matters more than arresting Trump

Zero.

That's the number of times I heard anything mentioned about the hero cops who quickly and methodically put down the leftist Nashville Christian school terrorist, or the leftist insurrection at the Tennessee Capitol building, on my social media yesterday.

Every single politically aligned blabbermouth on my Facebook account was busy being overjoyed about the consequences of Donald Trump allegedly — and I do put emphasis on allegedly — delivering some non-violent "hush" money to a has-been thespian of the pornographic arts...seven solid years ago.

Think about it. For so many people out there, the metaphorical foaming-at-the-mouth glee of watching their real-life Emmanuel Goldstein avatar — anxiously waiting for him to be fingerprinted and put in handcuffs for a communist China–style "struggle session" photo op — is of more pressing concern than multiple dead kids and a close copy of the old news "1/6" protest, which the left could never shut up about.

It's not "never forget 3/30." Just forget that "3/30" ever happened. Either sweep it under the rug, or come up with every mental gymnastics monkey-branching excuse imaginable to justify it.

After all, these are 21st-century Democrats we are talking about. As long as it "feels" correct, then it's factually correct in their Disney-fied hive mind.

Like "Song of the South," they can just when-you-wish-upon-a-star the 3/30 Tennessee Capitol riot away down the memory hole if they want to. When nearly the entire mainstream media establishment is on their side, their dreams do come true.

By comparison, we are now over seven years — that's 2,500+ days — into a culture where, for seemingly half of the nation's population, nothing can be let go about Orange Man...or the decade-in-the-works narrative of bad cops, reaching a whole new level of animosity with the "ACAB" or "All Cops Are Bastards" graffiti tags during the George Floyd riots, and continuing to this day.

The mass shooting at the Covenant Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee showed that the non-stop anti-police conditioning among the leftist establishment has had a powerful effect on how people can acknowledge — wait for it — hero cops.

Rather than extending a rare ceasefire olive branch to top-notch police work — and express humble appreciation for the bravery, selflessness, and life-saving actions of officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo — the best course of action is to just pretend it never happened.

The cognitive dissonance that many policemen can truly represent some of the best of what humanity has to offer is just too much to bear for many Democrats. Bad cops, combined with Joseph Goebbels and his (alleged) ties to the "big lie" hypothesis, are firmly entrenched in their psyche.

If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.

"Repressing dissent" can come in the form of quick 1984-style memory-holing of hero cop stories. And it works.

An outstanding example of exemplary "peace officer" action — culminating in three innocent children and three adults' lives being swiftly avenged — can quickly be forgotten about when the media narrative for the next several years is to isolate, highlight, and amplify every traffic stop story where a White police officer pulls over a Black man, no matter how low-hanging-fruit the consequences.

Leftist Hollywood (Los Angeles) and Y'allywood (Atlanta) will work overtime to make you forget about good cops, too.

Be ready for an ongoing flood of "social justice"–driven movie and TV productions in the upcoming years that feature another cringe and passé "step out of the vehicle!" scene between a wannabe hard-ass White cop and a young-and-scared Black driver — who, of course, quite literally, didn't do anything.

Any hint of a narrative that some (and more like most) cops can be good will need to be stamped out of young people's minds immediately.

The same goes with any idea that the Tennessee state Capitol building infiltrators were in the wrong that day for their actions. When it became frightfully apparent to the left that their Zoomer Zerglings on 3/30 were hardly behaving at all differently from their ideological opponents on 1/6, it's best just to bury the story ASAP.

At the beginning of this article I referred to the leftist takeover of the Tennessee state Capitol as an "insurrection." This is hyperbole — word inflation meant to highlight the illogical and hypocritical language of neo-liberals.

Much like the "worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War," the March 30 incident at the Tennessee state Capitol was a demonstration that got a bit out of hand. Beyond official proceedings being disrupted — which is a criminal offense, to be fair — damage done to the actual building was light, and no politicians or ancillary employees were harmed.

But now that I have extended the olive branch to the nation's Brandon- or Bernie-voting countrymen, will they change their tune a little bit and realize that "1/6" wasn't nearly as bad as they thought it was? Or that the modest amount of "3/30" bad actors from their own camp should be punished accordingly for the exact same infractions committed — most prominently, the felony of willfully obstructing an official proceeding?

Unfortunately, I don't see this happening.

We are witnessing a two-tiered justice system in the United States — one where bad-faith actors of the Democrat party either get a slap on the wrist or are not punished at all for their penal code tomfoolery.

We saw this incessantly during the American version of the Irish "troubles" of 2020, where store looters nationwide, "CHAZ"-dwelling degenerates in Seattle, and rainbow-haired Antifa rioters in Portland got bailed out by left-wing district attorneys. Meanwhile, vengeance was sought at every opportunity to hunt down each and every individual involved with January 6, and arguably over-punish their Trump-voting rear ends.

The two-tiered moral outrage system needs to end, or the calls for national divorce are only going to get louder and louder. Failing that, growing numbers of young non-Democrat men are going to seek refuge abroad for a myriad of reasons.

Hamish Carter is a co-owner of AI Wokeness, which in its short history has already been featured on American Thinker, LewRockwell.com, What Really Happened, and Blacklisted News among others. Take a peek, give it a bookmark, and stop by once in a while.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.