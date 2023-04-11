The world's newest dictatorship

After President Jimmy Carter left the White House, he established the Carter Center (CC) in 1982. One of the CC’s primary missions is to observe other country’s elections to insure their voting procedures are free, fair, and impartial. Carter and the CC have observed at least 101 elections in 39 countries on four continents. Some of the hallmarks of fair elections include the right and opportunity to vote, freedom to assemble, and the right to elect candidates of the voters’ choice. In other words, the voters must determine the political candidates, not the government. In North Korea, Russia, and Iran the ruling party is the party in power, and they decide who is allowed to oppose them. The United States can now join the ignoble list of authoritarian regimes where the party in power is the government, and they decide who can oppose them. In the U.S., become a threat to the ruling party or get too popular and you’ll be arrested and thrown in jail. You disagree? What do you call having President Trump arrested for a non-crime? The NYC DA who arrested Trump didn’t even bother to state a crime that Trump committed. Oh, he listed 34 counts but no crime. Even anti-Trump Politico questioned the legal basis for charging him. Trump’s crime is he opposes the Dems and Biden’s authoritarian regime. Hey, Alvin Bragg, 75% of rural Georgia opposes Biden and his regime, you gonna arrest us all?

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, (a banana republic) blasted the arrest when he tweeted, “Think what you want of President Trump and the reasons he’s being indicted, but imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The United States’ ability to use “democracy” as foreign policy is gone.” Bukele is 100% correct; he sees what’s happening. Think about when Putin, the ayatollahs, or Castro have their opponent arrested just before an election; and we say, “Thank God that doesn’t happen in America.” Oh yes it does -- Joe Biden and the Democrats just did it. The Dems are despicable. Not one Dem opposes Trump’s arrest. Not one has said anything against it. Remember when you Dems screamed, “Silence is violence.” Well, your silence, in the face of an illegal arrest of President Trump, is deafening.

Trump was arrested for a non-crime only because he’s running against Biden (or whoever is nominated) in 2024. It’s no more complicated than that. Disagree with a Dem and you become the enemy. The Democrats have criminalized opposition, no different than the old Soviet Union, Cuba, or any other dictatorship. They no longer debate the issues. And why should they bother debating when their playbook tells them to accuse anyone who disagrees with them of being a racist, sexist, homophobe, or xenophobe, and then have them arrested? You doubt me? Bragg, during his election campaign, said that he was going to “get Trump” so that Trump could never seek office again. The arrest of candidate Trump is the boldest, most blatant election interference in our nation’s 247-year history. You want more proof? In 2020, the judge assigned to the case donated dollars to Biden and the judge’s daughter worked for Biden’s election campaign. But nothing to see; move along.

Why shouldn’t the Dems arrest Trump? After all, our Republicans have allowed it to happen as they stand by and do nothing. Where are our elected Repubs at the national, state, or local levels? Where are Austin Scott (R-GA, 8th District) and every other national Repub? Where is Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, or Attorney General Christopher Carr? Where are state senator John Kennedy, representatives Dale Washburn, Robert Dickey, or David Knight? All of you should be screaming. Instead, we hear hardly a peep out of any of them. Hey Repubs -- they will come for all of you. As I said before, they (the Dems) don’t just dislike us, they hate us (but none more hated than Trump) and all who don’t agree with their radical agenda. Our elected Repubs need to stand up and start shouting or soon it’ll be too late.

Image: Petri Damstén