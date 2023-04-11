Revising Shakespeare: First, kill all the Marketing VP's

Back in my school days, we read Shakespeare. It was not my favorite. Reading William was hard and it took a lot of energy to write an essay about any of his works. In my case, I accepted it as part of the liberal arts education. In reality, what made the whole thing tolerable was a young and pretty English teacher or Miss M. She reminded some of us of teacher Alice in "Room 222".

Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing, doubles down on her extreme woke strategy to promote the “declining” American beer brand to “young people”, while smearing her former customers as “fratty and out of touch”.



How’s that working out for you, lady? @budlight pic.twitter.com/zNYKbMnZnu — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) April 9, 2023

Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing, doubles down on her extreme woke strategy to promote the “declining” American beer brand to “young people”, while smearing her former customers as “fratty and out of touch”.

So how do you make beer less fratty and out of touch? You hire a man on his 365th day of girlhood. I’m calling Alissa and have her select my lottery ticket numbers. To paraphrase The Beatles, Alissa is a woman who understands, Alissa is a woman who loves her brand.

So Shakespeare would have probably amended the play to something like this:

“Beer sales down. Let’s hire a man pretending to be a woman to make things more appealing to the young”

“Bad idea and kill the Marketing VP on your way out”

Yes, too much marketing talk and not enough knowing your customer. Woke kills another brand. Don't worry because another Marketing VP out there has a new one coming. Like socialism, they need to keep trying until it works.