Opportunity in the face of tyranny

The fraudulent indictment of former president Donald Trump underscores the truth that the swamp no longer hides its hostile motives or pretends to favor the rule of law and the Constitution over tyranny. Since Joe Biden entered the Oval Office, the socialist far-left Democrats have openly attacked American values and societal norms.

Under the guise of saving the planet, a false religion was created that would use the vitality of impressionable youth to divide the nation — sons against their fathers and brother against brother.

From the corrupt editorial pages of their dishonest newsprint bibles, the Democrat left preached the fallacy that man is the destroyer of the planet, which is to be worshiped as some deity. And that radical energy measures that produce pain, poverty, and death to third-world populations, not to mention the economic collapse of the United States, are the repentant price for past climate offenses.

Young Americans were taught that there was no sacrifice too great to be paid by the unwashed. Still, they were not told that such economic and physical calamities were not to be encountered by the Democrat priests and priestesses of the false climate theology.

President Obama's multi-million-dollar 30-acre waterfront mansion, situated near Edgartown Great Pond; climate guru Al Gore's Tennessee estate that consumes more electricity in twelve months than the average American family utilizes in 21 years; and Pelosi's palatial manor with refrigerator-sized, power-hungry freezers stocked with gallons of ice cream tell the truth about these pseudo–environmentally friendly charlatans.

As divisively serious as the idolatry of climate change is, it is merely a pretext for a much more dangerous objective. So if climate change is the ruse, what is the goal?

There is no doubt that the nation is split, but it is divided not by the fear of rising seas or temperature, but between those believing that God created and sustains the world and those with the idea that government is a god and hence can change reality.

The first telling indication that far-left Democrats were serious about their contempt for America and the Creator was by putting to a vote that the word "God" be removed from the party platform at the 2012 Democrat convention. It has been a steady decline ever since.

The heinous anarchy of open borders, purposeful lawlessness in the streets of America's major cities, and the sexualization of children are done by design and a result of the propaganda alignment among the fake media, government, and industry.

The left undertakes the double-standard injustice of the illegal and unethical persecution of supporters of Donald Trump for a reason: to usurp the authority of God in the American system of government and to demoralize the American people.

In that regard, the biggest gamble the left has made thus far is the lawless indictment of the former 45th president. Would it dishearten Americans to the point of acquiescence and abandoning the notion of "In God We Trust"? Or would it be seen as the first salvos in a great struggle like the ones heard at Fort Sumter in 1861?

The unprecedented and contemptible indictment by the Manhattan D.A.'s office has changed America forever. Although we will never again be seen on the world stage as a nation of laws, there is an opportunity for the country to rise as our forefathers did and meet the challenge by once again turning to God as the source of truth, justice, and inner strength.

Image via Picryl.