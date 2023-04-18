Red road trips

Summer is upon us, and America beckons, but not all of it! Let's face it, if the Rose City was on your bucket list, you outlived it.... Perhaps you should have been on Portland's bucket list instead.

Forget about Orlando, Disney, San Francisco, Seattle, Honolulu and Denver too; deplorable dollars aren't welcome! But they aren't the only places that label you a fascist; Durango, Tucson, Flagstaff, Gallup, Moab, Wisconsin Dells, Boston, the Hamptons, Telluride, Stowe, and Santa Fe are all woked up as well. Forget about Aspen, Atlantic City, Savannah, Palm Beach, Jackson Hole, Helena, Williamsburg, and even Anaheim...they think you are "literally Hitler" too.

Of course you aren't going to bother with Chicago, Detroit or Minneapolis... But guess what? Omaha, Nashville, and New Orleans have got blue cancer too

So where exactly is a self-respecting conservative supposed to go to relax and get away from the intolerant inclusion and tranzshee's throwing mantrums? Here's a partial list of MAGA friendly destinations located in red counties that really want your tourist dollars.

Laughlin, NV. Although Clark County is not red anymore Mojave County is, and Laughlin is more influenced by Bullhead City than Las Vegas. Busy times see patriotic Americans flock to this little mecca by the river, and elderly couples fill in the slow times, making Laughlin solidly conservative all the time.

Elko and West Wendover, NV. Elko County is solid red, and amazingly beautiful! The Ruby Mountains provide a stunning backdrop for a genuine Western getaway.

Thackerville, OK. Home of the world's largest casino gaming floor! Three times as large as the biggest casino in Vegas!

Bartlesville, OK features the only skyscraper designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Phillips Petroleum Corporate headquarters.

The rest of Oklahoma. The Sooner State has really morphed into a pretty amazing destination over the past decade. There are more casinos in Oklahoma than there are in Nevada, and they are all new. The people are friendly, and the back roads are empty and beautiful.

Daytona Beach... America's "Redneck Riviera". Sun, Surf, and NASCAR.

Bakersfield, if you MUST go to California, there is really only one place. Just ask Buck Owens.

Cortez, CO... An hour West of Durango, a tried-and-true Trump town on the doorstep of Mesa Verde National Park.

Traverse City, known all over Michigan as a great year-round destination, it deserves conservative consideration as it is a spectacular destination.

Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and Chattanooga are Tennessee family friendly destinations, packed with lots of activities for kids of all ages.

Fort Worth... Over Dallas, any day, any time.

League City and Galveston offer Texas-size fun, at a variety of laid back resorts.

French Lick, IN... Where the jet set went before jets, this oft forgotten gem of a town offers world class lodging the way it was meant to be, over the top in the most dignified way possible!

French Lick Resort and Casino

Carmel, IN features brand spanking new old world European charm. As Scottsdale is to Phoenix, Carmel is to Indianapolis.

Cedar Key, FL: don't everyone go there at once! This tiny island Southwest of Gainesville on the coast is a conservative cove of tranquility for a few dozen people at a time to visit.

Little America, WY. If you really want to get away from it all, the windswept high desert is certainly a place to do it. Bring a good book, because there's whole lot of nothing but a luxury hotel owned by Sinclair Oil.

Sturgis, SD... If you own a Harley, you are probably already on your way there.

Amarillo. Get there by morning and try for a free 72 ounce steak in the evening.

Branson.... The one, the only, and red, red, red.

Red America needs your support, they need your travel dollars... So please don't overlook the Oklahoma Panhandle, the South Shore of Lake Superior, and the Ozarks. Places like Ely, NV, Mattoon, IL, Kearney, NE, Atchison, KS and Ticonderoga, NY are amazing places to stop and explore for a day. So stop, experience, eat at local restaurants, support conservative families!

This year depend on deplorable destinations to give you that red state recharge you need! Go! See! Spend! And enjoy!

Photo credit: Public Domain Pictures