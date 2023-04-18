Whip their butts, Mayor-elect

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson got an introduction to Chicago. Over the weekend, the youth got restless and showed the world how little they respect the police, the mayor, and mayor-elect and the businesses that pay the taxes. It was Exhibit A of everything gone wrong with what used to be a great city. To make matters worse, the mayor-elect decided to opine on the matter and the young must be laughing to tears. This is the story:

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson warned against vilifying youth while condemning a chaotic "Teen Takeover" of the Loop over the weekend, which saw hundreds of young people descend on the downtown area for two nights in a row. Two teenage males, ages 16 and 17, were shot while standing in a crowd during the mayhem on Saturday night, as hundreds of young people smashed cars, blocked traffic, and fought in the streets. Both victims were transported to a hospital and listed in fair condition, according to Fox 32 Chicago. "In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities," Johnson, a progressive who defeated moderate Democrat Paul Vallas earlier this month, said in a statement on Sunday. "Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome for both residents and visitors."

Oh, my goodness. He said that he does not condone the destructive activity but does not want to demonize the youth. Sorry, but they are already demons. What civilized person does that? Space for what? What space do you have in mind? Wrigley Field won't take them!

The solution is twofold and the mayor-elect has a chance to show the world that there is more to a civilization than raising taxes on the rich.

First, he can call the Secretary of Defense and provide the recruits that the U.S. Armed Forces need. These young people need a sergeant in their lives. Second, he can give the speech that no Democrat has the courage to give. He can tell the Democrats that we've raised a generation that need fathers and lots of tough love.

Wonder how many in Chicago put their homes for sale this weekend?

