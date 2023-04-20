Leftists lack the courage of their convictions, almost every time.

It is easy for them to claim they hold to some beliefs, but it's something else entirely for them to have the courage to stand by such beliefs.

To take but one example, during the Vietnam War, thousands of hippies dodged the draft by moving to and living in Canada. If they truly believed their stance was right, why didn’t they stay to face the courts? It was easier for them to talk about their convictions, but something else entirely to prove them to others, the way Muhammad Ali, who also dodged the draft, did.

I disagree with everything Ali stood for. But do admire he had the courage of his convictions. He was willing to risk everything, including his career, because he truly believed Vietnam was wrong.

There are other examples, too. Environmentalists make demands of others for the sake of "saving the Earth," without giving up a single luxury. They aren’t living off the grid the way the Amish do. They would rather travel and use modern technology, since it would take true conviction to live without modern conveniences. If they had an ounce of courage, they would at least boycott the world’s biggest polluter, which is China.

And in this modern day, there are still more examples.

Wealthy leftists, like Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, claim people like them should be taxed more, yet they have never sent more to Uncle Sam than legally required. There is no law stating people cannot pay more in taxes than the law requires. Both could have sent extra money at any time. It is easier for them, and other wealthy leftists, to talk about being taxed more, rather than live by their convictions.

The not-so-wealthy Bernie Sanders, who barely breaks the millionaire bar, has three houses. Rather than live by what he demands, taxing wealthy people, to support his socialist causes, he spends his wealth on himself. He lives the way he accuses other wealthy people of living.

If he had the courage of his convictions, he could have sent his wealth to the federal government via taxation beyond what he owes or open a homeless shelter.

Leftists show no more courage regarding people here illegally, as they do any other belief.

In September of last year, Florida Governor DeSantis sent 50 illegal aliens, to Martha’s Vineyard. Rather than take them in, the migrants were kicked out. I guess the wealthy who live there just couldn’t find the room in their mansions.

The Obamas' mansion at Martha’s Vineyard has seven bedrooms, with a property large enough to host hundreds. He could have taken some of the illegal aliens, but that would have required him to let them onto his property, which did not happen. It is easier to talk up convictions, then act on them.

When it comes to the homeless, leftists talk a big game without ever doing anything to help the homeless, which brings a problem of human and animal waste onto the sidewalks and streets, as San Francisco has been experiencing for years.

Exposure to raw sewage is a serious health concern that San Franciscans deal with every day. Not just for the homeless, but all who live there. Nancy Pelosi is one of the wealthiest members of Congress who could not be bothered to build bathrooms for the homeless to alleviate some of the problems the people of her district face.

Having courage of convictions requires more than words. Action is needed that is lacking on the vast majority of leftists. Speaking is easy, living by what is preached is not.

Bob Ryan is a writer who has an MBA. He is an American Christian Zionist who staunchly supports Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state. He has been a weekly blogger at the Times of Israel since 2019.

Image: Picryl / public domain