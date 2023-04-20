AMLO clashes with the courts

Something very interesting is happening in Mexico. President Andres Lopez-Obrador is running into the Supreme Court, an institution that has become the firewall against his authoritarian ways. This is the latest story from Pulse News Mexico:

Mexico’s Supreme Court (SCJN) on Tuesday, April 18, blocked the transfer of the National Guard (GN) to the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena), a controversial move proposed by leftist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and approved by his majority National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party through Congress in September 2022. In an eight-to-three vote, the SCJN determined that the transfer of the GN to Sedena violated the Mexican Constitution’s Article 21, which states that all public security institutions, including the National Guard, must remain as civil entities. The National Guard, which was created by AMLO to replace the federal police force, was until late last year under the Public and Citizen Security Secretariat (SSPC).

My Mexican friend said on the phone that he was surprised but happy. His point is that Mexican courts have been submissive to presidential authority. So the idea that a group of judges would write an opinion like this is good, especially when the country has a president who thinks that he is the leader of the Third World. Furthermore, the idea that Justices Javier Laynez, Luis María Aguilar, and Juan Luis González Alcántara described AMLO’s move as “a fraud against the constitution.” is refreshing.

Where does this go from here? Let's hope that he respects the Supreme Court, but I would not bet my life on this. I hope to be wrong because Mexican democracy is under siege and these justices may be the firewall in keeping AMLO from turning into Hugo Chavez.

Image: Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México