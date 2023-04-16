Going into 2024, Trump reminds me of a famous film character

In my recent posts, I have questioned former president Trump’s 2024 candidacy. My posts have drawn howls from sea to shining sea. While the Trumpistas check their weapons, offer me a cigarette, and a blindfold, I would like to explain why I believe the former president has little chance of being re-elected.

First, believe me when I say that my biggest goal is to see a conservative replace sleepy Joe in the White House. I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. Like many of you, I howled after the election of 2020. I do not believe that the election of 2020 was a fair election. I now believe that Donald Trump caught the Democrats off guard in 2016. After 2016, the Democrats had four years to plan his expulsion from the White House. They used every legal and extralegal strategy they had to oust him in 2020.

Donald Trump will never surprise the vast leftwing conspiracy again. He has as much chance of beating the Democrats as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid had of escaping Bolivia.

Image: Black suit of armor by derich (edited).

I don’t like admitting this, but the Democrats in Washington, D.C., are good at holding on to power. They are not good at governing, but they are good at keeping conservatives away from the levers of power. While we groan and complain about their methods and corruption, they and their allies stay united in keeping us from power. Even when Trump was president, he did not have the access to power that Democrat presidents now wield.

Some of you are both conservatives and fans of Monty Python. One of the funniest and saddest skits produced by Monty Python involved the confrontation between King Arthur and the Black Knight. As the skit begins, King Arthur is on his way to Camelot. He left Camelot to recruit nights to join him around his Round Table. On his way home, he observes the Black Knight defeat another knight.

Impressed by what he has seen, King Arthur invites the Black Knight to join forces with him. When the Black Knight refuses, King Arthur expresses sorrow about his choice and informs the Black Knight that he and his entourage will continue on their way to Camelot.

The Black Knight refuses to let King Arthur pass. A battle erupts between King Arthur and the Black Knight. During the battle, King Arthur hacks off the Black Knight’s arms and legs. Though legless and armless, the Black Knight still wants to do battle with King Arthur. This is a truly pathetic sight to behold.

I fear that Donald Trump is the Black Knight in the upcoming 2024 election. Because of his pride and his desire for vindication, he is blind to the fact that his enemy has handicapped him so badly that he is now as radioactive as Chernobyl.

I feel sorry both for the Black Knight and Donald Trump. I honor Trump for the good he did for America. But now, when I look at former President Trump, I see the Black Knight defiant, but barely able to move.

