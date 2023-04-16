Colorado governor gives the green light to genital mutilation

Governor Jared Polis (D) — who seems to be eyeing a run for president in 2024 — signed three bills on Friday, April 14, 2023, with much fanfare and doublespeak. The bills make Colorado, a state that is already one of the most permissive about abortion, even more so, and they increase access to transgender surgery.

This is the work of the Democrat-controlled Legislature in the state, to which Polis won't or can't say no, perhaps indicating how he would govern as president. Legislators also use doublespeak in the bills themselves.

According to the Washington Examiner, "Polis said he was proud to sign the bills at the state capitol in Denver. The bills solidify the state's reputation as a refuge for those in conservative states who need the medical procedures."

Here is the tweet Polis (@GovofCo) put out on the signing:

Here in Colorado, we value individual freedoms, and we stand up to protect them. I'm proud to sign these bills today to further Colorado's reputation as a beacon of freedom and choice.

The tweet then listed the bills: SB-23-188, SB23-189, SB23-190.

Be aware: what Polis did in his speech and in the tweet is fudge the truth by twisting the meaning of the word "freedom." He did the same thing in his re-election campaign. He says he is Libertarian.

Polis uses "freedom" in a way that may get voters to refer back to the U.S. Constitution to give himself cover politically and to give his speech gravitas. It is doublespeak because the words try to demonstrate that they communicate about something when they do not.

Polis is not talking about freedom from government interference in religion, speech, press, assembly, and petition for redress of wrongs as set out in the First Amendment of our U.S. Constitution. No. He is trying to use the word "freedom" to justify legislation that enables people to choose to kill preborn babies and to allow minors to have body parts removed before puberty as part of a gender transition. There is also other unrelated stuff thrown into the bills.

Polis is being dishonest. The Colorado Legislature is, too, in order to enact an agenda.

SB23-188 comes with the title and subtitle "Protections For Accessing Reproductive Health Care: Concerning protections for accessing reproductive health care."

"The bill prevents the state from recognizing any prosecutions or lawsuits related to anyone who receives or assists in abortions or so-called 'gender-affirming care,'" reports Fox News.

Notice that the Legislature uses doublespeak by using "reproductive health care" instead of "abortion" and "gender-affirming health-care services" instead of "surgery to alter bodies of minors to make them look like members of the opposite sex."

SB23-189 starts with this title and subtitle: "Increasing Access To Reproductive Health Care: Concerning increasing access to reproductive health-care services, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation." It addresses HIV drugs and some other matters and then gets to abortion and then returns to HIV issues. Are HIV drug issues considered reproductive health care issues?

The summary of the bill says, "Requires large employer plans, on and after January 1, 2025, to provide coverage for the total cost of abortion care without policy deductibles, copayments, or coinsurance. Individual and small group plans must provide this coverage if the federal department of health and human services confirms the state's determination that the coverage is not subject to state defrayal pursuant to federal law ..."

It's too bad that the bill language did not also state "and prohibits any health care provider from charging for abortion care." That would put a damper on the abortion industry in Colorado.

SB23-190 has the title and subtitle "Deceptive Trade Practice Pregnancy-related Service:

Concerning policies to make punishable deceptive actions regarding pregnancy-related services."

"The third bill blocks what pro-abortion activists and Democrats view as 'deceptive' practices by crisis pregnancy centers, which encourage mothers to choose options other than abortion," Fox News reports. It's pretty hard to reach that meaning when reading the bill.

Also, the bill states, "A health-care provider engages in unprofessional conduct or is subject to discipline in this state if the health-care provider provides, prescribes, administers, or attempts medication abortion reversal in this state, unless the Colorado medical board, the state board of pharmacy, and the state board of nursing, in consultation with each other, each have in effect rules finding that it is a generally accepted standard of practice to engage in medication abortion reversal[.]" The boards have until October of 2023 to promulgate rules on that. I get it: the Democrats don't want medication abortion reversal. Whether it is actually harmful or not to patients is yet to be decided.

Colorado voters have a lot to worry about with this Democratic-controlled Legislature, their faux Libertarian governor, and the leaders' use of doublespeak. As other states have been legislating more restrictions for abortion and transgender surgery, Colorado has been legislating more regulation for those who would restrict abortion, reverse it, and stop all transgender surgeries.

C.S. Boddie writes for Meadowlark Press, LLC.

Image: ReasonTV via YouTube, CC BY 3.0 (cropped).