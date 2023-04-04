Yet another train just derailed. This one happened along the Clark Fork River in Montana, just across from Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort.

Most of the derailed rail cars are dry, but many cans and bottles of beer spilled. About four boxcars were taking a dip in the river.

There was no release of hazardous materials, and no reported injuries, so we can be a bit mirthful, pending cleanup.

Fortunately, plenty of beer became subsumed in the clear, sparkling water.

Why is that fortunate?

First, the resort’s residents now have a new fun activity if they tire of hiking or riding -- lot of cold beers to wade for.

Second, it presents new fishing opportunities. Indeed, the fishes may become drunk, and easier to hook.

While just tipsy, the fishes are actually faster and more elusive. However, if they overindulge, they slow and lose their wits, similar to the sedative effects on inebriated landlubbers. And that’s entirely possible since multiple containers of Coors Light and Blue Moon beer likely spilled into the pristine river named after William Clark of Lewis and Clark fame.

Given their drunken stupor, the trout that navigate the river might become disoriented and possibly attracted to bright, wobbling baits. The drunk fishes might even converge on bright shiny objects, which gives an excuse to inject politics into this story. That is, their behavior may mimic the disoriented Dems’ obsequious “shiny object syndrome” -- the delusional belief there is something new worth pursuing, especially against Trump.

Nevertheless, the “equity-touting” ideologue, Pete Buttigieg, doesn’t need to chase shiny objects on this one. Stay away!

But for the hook and line anglers, it certainly adds new meaning to “beer-battered fish.”