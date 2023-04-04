I didn't know that it was that easy to become a girl

Today, we have a man who just celebrated 365 days of being a girl and it earned him a beer sponsorship contract. Here it goes:

Trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney was announced as the latest spokesperson for Bud Light in a pair of videos that were attacked on social media. The trans activist revealed on Saturday that the beer company sent packs of Bud Light featuring the influencer’s face as a way to celebrate the "365 Days of Girlhood" milestone Mulvaney recently reached. "Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner," Mulvaney wrote on Instagram. Another video featured Mulvaney in a bathtub drinking a Bud Light beer as part of the campaign.

Honestly, I thought that this whole thing was an April 1st joke. I guess not, because there is woman of 365 days drinking a beer all over the internet.

So this is progress -- or as I remember, “you've cone a long way baby.” I took an unofficial survey in my family and it's thumbs down from my wife, sister, three cousins, two daughters in law, and five nieces. My late mother would have done more than thumbs down.

It does beg the question, who on earth is running the advertising programs of these companies? How sick woke do you have to be to believe that a man can turn into a woman in 365 days or five minutes? The amazing thing is that she is also advertising women's clothes, tampons, beauty products, etc. I guess that she just advertises whatever a girl needs.

Once upon a time, many women were offended with the "dumb blonde" or the representation of their gender as hysterical. I guess that the best example of that was Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Marilyn Monroe played Lorelei and that funny line about "....I can be smart when it's important, but most men don't like it." A lot of women did not like that line, and their fathers probably didn't either. At least, Lorelei was born a girl and we knew that every time she walked into the scene.

Dylan does not offend the woke feminists with her insulting display of being a girl. Has anybody objected? In the meantime, our young people are more and more confused. Wonder why?

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Pixabay/RichardsDrawings