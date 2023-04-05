An indictment so trashy even Mitt Romney is condemning it

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is one of the most jealous and embittered of all the Trump haters, pulling one Trump-hating statement or stunt after another in his Pierre Delecto bid to be the ultimate anti-Trumpster.

His obnoxiousness seemingly knew no bounds, and Democrats could always count on him for a vote when they needed it, but even Romney couldn't stomach the garbage justice being pumped out from the New York City district attorney's office, which went ahead with its plan to arrest President Trump on 34 flimsy, made-up charges in what's clearly a weak legal case.

According to Breitbart News:

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said in a written statement on Tuesday that Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg is setting a “dangerous precedent” by criminalizing a political opponent. Romney, who is no fan of Trump, said in reaction to the indictment of Trump: I believe President Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit for office. Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda. No one is above the law, not even former presidents, but everyone is entitled to equal treatment under the law. The prosecutor’s overreach sets a dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents and damages the public’s faith in our justice system. The charges and evidence will be duly considered and the outcome decided by a jury with an obligation to fulfill its responsibility with the utmost care and impartiality. The American voters will ultimately render their own judgment on the former President’s political future. Finally, it is also incumbent on all elected leaders to discourage violence and anger in response to this situation.

The first part of that statement hits the target well, and the second two parts are well, evidence that Romney wrote the statement. He rightly points out that the issue is one of legal treatment under the law and that the act seen does set a dangerous precedent for political opponents to sic district attorneys on one another instead of try to win at the ballot box.

The second statement about juries being obliged to be partial is evidence that he doesn't know what he's up against in New York. Sure, they're supposed to be impartial, but we will wait to see it.

The third part is strange -- discourage anger? Nobody supposed to be angry? All of us supposed to be nice and calm that justice will win in the end? He's still living on Planet Mitt.

All the same, the statement was good, as it pretty well signaled to the fanatics that they've taken their lunacy one step too far and won't have Mitt to stick up for them in the name of "democracy" or whatever. Up until then, he'd been Old Reliable.

It also showed some decent character -- it couldn't have been easy to stand up for a guy he couldn't stand.

But then again, to be cynical, maybe there was a little nudging, too.

After all, the Trump arrest has very likely driven a slew of voter phone calls to his office, calling on him to stop the travesty of justice.

More important, the arrest has united the Republicans as never before. Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, who vowed to not cooperate in the travesty of justice as governor of Florida, understood this well and did the logical thing, despite Trump's obnoxious behavior towards him. DeSantis is nothing if not a realist who understands what he's up against and who the real enemy is -- and he has the guts to strike back.

Romney must have read the room well, too, and under these circumstances, come back to the GOP fold. After all, what is he without the GOP? From a self-preservation perspective, he must have also recognized that the left will not stop at Trump. And above all, he had to have realized that this judicial travesty means that Trump will be the GOP nominee for 2024 because that's where the voter passion is.

Romney may be a lot of negative things, but 'trashy' or 'stupid' are not some of them. He did the right thing and his view will be a gut punch to all the Democrats who viewed him as their obedient spaniel.

He gets some points for this -- and the Utah voters will likely re-elect him. As for Bragg, his junk prosecution aircraft just took incoming fire signalling that it eventually it will go down in flames.

