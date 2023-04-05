TN GOP legislators play hardball, strip committee assignments and may expel ‘insurrection’ Dems from state legislature

Most people know that it’s dangerous to poke a bear because once aroused, the beast can be fearsome. Democrats are only beginning to realize that the same principle is starting to hold true for elephants of the GOP variety. After decades of passively adhering to gentlemanly standards (“our sacred norms”) ignored in practice by the donkeys, a critical mass of Republicans is move toward eye-for-an-eye style retribution and even beyond.

Republican members of the Tennessee House on Monday the process of disciplining 3 Democrat state legislators for misbehavior during a storming of the State Capitol by trans and anti-gun activists last week in the wake of the slaughter of 3 children and 3 adults by a person identifying as trans. It was a violent mob action that, had Republicans been responsible for, would have been labeled an insurrection. But the corrupt national media establishment barely noted the incident and certainly made no comparison to Jan. 6.

The Nashville Tennessean described the Monday proceedings:

Yells rang out through the state Capitol as Tennessee House Republicans on Monday introduced resolutions to expel three Democrats for "disorderly behavior" after the trio led protest chants for gun reform on the floor of the chamber last week in the wake of the deadly Covenant School shooting. On Thursday, the three House Democrats approached the podium between bills without being recognized to speak, a breach of chamber rules. With a bullhorn, Reps. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin Pearson of Memphis led protestors in the galleries in several chants calling for gun reform. House leadership later likened the trio's behavior to an "insurrection," a characterization House Democrats decried last week. The expulsion resolutions claim the three "did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives through their individual and collective actions."

So far, the three remain in the state legislature, but they have lost their committee assignments. Fox News reports:

Three Tennessee state lawmakers, all Democrats, were pulled from their committee assignments and could face expulsion from the legislature after they participated in storming the state Capitol during a protest against guns following last week's school shooting. Tennessee House Republicans voted Monday to strip committee assignments from state Reps. Justin Jones, Justin J. Pearson and Gloria Johnson, according to WPLN. A potential expulsion for the three lawmakers could come later this week.

We’ll see if the Republicans have the guts to follow through on expulsion. That’s a drastic penalty, overruling the choice of voters. But in this era of scorched earth politics, with the federal judicial system weaponized on behalf of the Democrats, our battleground strongly resembles the battle against gangsterism in Chicago during the reign of Al Capone. In an immortal scene written by David Mamet, the grizzled veteran character played by Sean Connery explained to young Eliot Ness played by Kevin Costner the only way to deal with such malevolent and unprincipled forces. ““He sends one of your guys to the hospital, you send one of his guys to the morgue. That’s the Chicago way.”

