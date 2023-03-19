Will Trump make it to Waco?

Former president Trump has a big week coming. As I understand, he is going to be arrested and indicted on Tuesday:

Former President Donald Trump said leaks indicate that he will be arrested on Tuesday next week after reports said the Manhattan District Attorney's office is preparing to issue an indictment for alleged hush money payments Trump made as a presidential candidate in 2016. On Saturday morning, Trump posted about the possible indictment on Truth Social, indicating that he will be "ARRESTED ON TUESDAY."

We will wait for that to happen. In the meantime, the former president has a big date in Texas. This is the story:

Former President Donald Trump will be holding the first rally of his 2024 campaign later this month in Waco. The rally, announced Friday, will be held the evening of March 25 in a Republican state where the former president has a large following, increasing the chances of a packed house. The rally comes as Trump is facing the possibility of becoming the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted, with law enforcement officials in New York currently making security preparations for the possibility of legal action in the coming weeks.

Honestly, I have not been watching the Trump rallies this year. However, I can't wait for this speech. My good guess is that most of people at the rally will welcome #45 and talk about a double-standard of justice.

It's not only the good people of Waco; even Elon Musk has problems with the rumored indictment. Mr. Musk believes that it will put Mr. Trump back in the White House.

I am not familiar with the Stormy Daniels story, but it does not rise to the level where you would arrest a former president. Of course, I am assuming that the people making this decision to indict are rational people. They are not, and they have painted themselves in a corner by talking so much about the case.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.