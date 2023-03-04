4 ways to Get Trump

"The far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

So the Kafkaesque Ministry of Justice or the banana republic Justice Department or the weaponized legal system (whichever is the proper term here) is trying to indict President Trump in four different ways. The law of averages means that one of these methods will likely succeed. This Tuesday will be interesting.

Get Trump #1: He likes women. Sex has been virtually outlawed in recent times (except for porn and sodomy, of course). Last week, the Manhattan D.A. invited Trump to appear before the grand jury. Trump's lawyers declined. A year ago, the same Manhattan D.A. decided not to prosecute Trump, but the D.A. has now apparently decided he will, probably because he thinks Trump is more politically vulnerable than he was a year ago. Of course, the D.A. will claim this is strictly about the facts and the law — of course. (This is the most likely first indictment of Donald Trump, but there are more. Piling on is illegal in football but not in politics.)

Get Trump #2: A special grand jury that investigated election interference by former president Trump and his associates in Georgia recommended indictments for multiple Trump allies on a range of charges. The forewoman, Emily Kohrs, said of the report, most of which remains sealed, "You're not going to be shocked. It's not rocket science. ... It's not going to be some giant plot twist. ... You probably have a fair idea of what may be in there."

Get Trump #3: "Our investigation uncovered the fact that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in significant fraud to inflate his personal net worth by billions of dollars to illegally enrich himself and cheat the system," said Attorney General Letitia James. "Since we filed this sweeping lawsuit last month, Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have continued those same fraudulent practices and taken measures to evade responsibility. Today, we are seeking an immediate stop to these actions because Mr. Trump should not get to play by different rules."

Get Trump #4: "Based on recent developments, including the former President's announcement that he is a candidate for President in the next election, and the sitting President's stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a Special Counsel," said U.S. attorney general Merrick Garland. "Such an appointment underscores the Department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters. It also allows prosecutors and agents to continue their work expeditiously, and to make decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law."

Throughout history, politically empowered institutions have abused their power because anyone daring enough to question the institution is in fact questioning the state itself, and this has never been allowed. A generation ago, the press corps (another empowered institution) succeeded in destroying the presidency of Richard Nixon. In 2020, the Svengali media succeeded in rigging the election against Donald Trump.

At what point is it too much?

