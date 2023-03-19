Don't fall for another Jan. 6–style trap!

President Trump has stated that he will be arrested on Tuesday and we should all take to the streets.

Don't do it!

Stay home, and let the lawyers handle it.

This is a set-up, just like January 6. Don't fall for it.

Don't go anywhere near a federal building, don't stand with groups of people you don't know, and don't send threatening emails.

Stay home, and let the lawyers deal with it. President Trump has good lawyers, he has great lawyers...he even has had Alan Dershowitz as a lawyer.

Trials are meant to be won, by rich people. President Trump is rich. Let him fight his battle. He has proven more than capable.

It's okay to be angry about things. And we are supposed to have the right to protest peacefully. However, they will sabotage that right. They will inject fake bad actors for the express purpose of charging you with a crime.

This will be an attempted Charlottesville and January 6 mass-arrest false flag operation.

Sometimes the best response is no response at all.

If we must respond, then let it be this: call in sick to work, go home, turn off the TV and internet, and pray with your family. Don't order anything, don't buy anything, don't watch anything. Turn off all your streaming services.

If half the country does absolutely nothing for a week, they will have to notice and deal with the fallout — especially if the people calling in sick are the truckers, the miners, the oil rig roughnecks, the firemen, and the police. You know, the conservatives!

If it's not possible for you to take a sick week, then go slow at work. Even that action can have an effect.

But putting yourself in jeopardy isn't going to help anyone. Your government has gone totalitarian. Be mindful of that as events unfold. Because President Trump is not in a position to help the January 6 political prisoners, and he won't be able to help you.

