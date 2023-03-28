Why Governor Ron DeSantis won't run in 2024

The entire nation is waiting for the day when Governor Ron DeSantis announces whether or not he will be running for President in 2024. The media is definitely on the edge of their seats. Speculation is flying and so is the chatter concerning how he will stack up against former President Trump. Plenty believe “quite well.” Thus, they anticipate an announcement revealing that Governor Ron DeSantis will be running will happen at some point in the near future.

I don’t agree, however. In my opinion, Governor Ron DeSantis will sit 2024 out. No doubt, I am one of the very few but I definitely have my reasons, some of which I will share with you below.

1) The setup is poor -- Governor DeSantis can craft a better position for himself to run at a later date when Trump is out of the way. Using the additional time to continue to improve his state while doubling-down on his growing reputation as a no-nonsense Republican candidate will only help him;

2) He will be the unbeatable Alpha candidate -- DeSantis will never agree to be Trump’s running mate. His personality won’t have it. And whoever does will not be the person our nation needs to be President the next time around, because Trump will never agree to such a candidate as Vice President. Anyone who could upstage him or truly run the nation as in Trump’s place won’t even be considered. To that end, former Mike Pence should really just sit down and not even try to run in 2024. It is a waste of time and money;

3) Legally he may not be able to -- DeSantis will not risk his current position to run. Especially knowing that no one could beat him given he waited. The landscape is thin despite the numerous Republicans throwing their hats in the ring and it will continue to be, with no risk to DeSantis;

4) His brand will hold up -- In deference to the aforementioned point, DeSantis is one of those few candidates whose value will increase with age. Time is on his side, unlike in Governor Chris Christie’s case. They are not one-in-the-same men or candidates;

5) He will sit back and watch -- DeSantis will watch the spectacle in 2024 unfold so that he understands more about who he will meet again at a future date;

6) Finally, my gut tells me that he won’t run -- I believe the moment finds the perfect leader. This is not DeSantis’ moment. That will show up at a future date for certain.

You may think that I am wrong but you will eventually find out otherwise, despite the fact that I am hardly in the majority.

Laura J. Wellington is the founder of THREAD MB, author, award-winning children’s television creator, TEDx Speaker, and the founder of the ZNEEX app

Image: Gage Skidmore