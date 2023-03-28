Biden tweets a bald-faced lie, msm pounces…just kidding!

On March 25th, President Biden unleashed this spectacularly outrageous tweet, obviously aimed at Idiot-Americans:

“MAGA House Republican proposals would slash funding for border security – a move that could allow nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl into our country. We need more resources to secure the border. Not less.”

— President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2023

In reality, a place progressives are loath to go, Biden shut down construction of the Trump border wall on Day One of his presidency, thereby giving the green light to millions of illegal aliens to enter the country. And to the cartels to step up shipments of fentanyl. The Biden administration-- and border czar Kamala Harris—have given our southern border less attention than Michael Moore and Jerry Nadler pay to their weight loss plans.

In the wake of such a truly preposterous statement, where are all the mainstream media articles/stories on Biden? Ones using terms like “misinformation,” “The Big Lie,” “debunked,” and “baseless?” The MSM has no shame whatsoever, and is a clear and present danger to the Republic for which some of us still stand. Many Democrats now just routinely state the exact opposite of the truth. (And make no mistake, this is a deliberate tactic. They know their media lapdogs will never seriously question them; will, in fact, cover for them virtually all of the time.)

“Republicans defunded the police-- and funded Antifa and the BLM movement! Republicans want to destroy our military! They are for open borders! They demanded lockdowns and vaccine mandates! Republicans want to destroy our democracy! They hate the Constitution, baseball, mothers, and apple pie!”

And, sadly, a large minority of the U.S. population believes this crap, especially as it’s repeated ad nauseum with little or no correction by the Fourth Estate. The Drive-by media will (figuratively) come flying down the road in a convertible Ford, spraying bullets at anything Trump-like or MAGA red, not caring about collateral damage, and then race off into the sunset…to prepare to do it all over again tomorrow. (Fake film at 11!) Yet, when it comes to holding Biden or his administration responsible or accountable? Cue the crickets. And worse. They will hide, obfuscate…and flat out lie to cover for him…and any other radically “progressive” Democrat. (But I repeat myself.)

One might think that some “journalist” (if not an entire network or outlet) might one day look in the mirror and think: “God, what a fraud I am. I am embarrassed to be a part of this vast left-wing conspiracy. The Big Hoax. The Endless Sham. The Great Sunset Reset. It’s time to come clean.”

But one would be wrong.

The statements and assertions become ever more outrageous, tetched, detached from reality. Democrats are highly skilled in the dark arts of gaslighting and projection. They should be. They employ them incessantly.

As always, they are brilliant at being evil.

