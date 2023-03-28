The New York Times and the origin of the word ‘snob’

A David French March 27 N.Y. Times column exuded a derisive sense of superiority. On-line, the column was titled: Opinion | MAGA, Not Trump, Controls the Movement Now For the print edition the title was "Trump's Movement Now Commands Him". (May it only be so.)

Accordingly, French betrayed the mark of the "snob" with this column (typical of all Times staffers, it must be acknowledged),

I wondered about the origin of the term. Could it be an acronym for Superior, Nasty, Obtuse, Boorish -- as these adjectives inform, fully, the French March 27 column?

Google brought up this possible origin of the term, which is something of an acronym:

"The word 'snob' is said to have arisen from the custom of writing “s. nob.”, that is, 'sine nobilitate,' after the names of children of untitled parents.... "

But this explanation clearly suggests that the meaning of the term has been turned upside down -- to refer to a person who has an exalted sense of superiority over others, as French clearly displays vis-a-vis MAGA patriots. Indeed, French comes across as having an exalted sense of superiority, and is nasty, obtuse and boorish, to boot. For his snobbish purpose, French uses the rump March 25 Waco, Texas rally as peg.

In his fourth paragraph, French referred to the rally's speakers as "a collection of followers, each vying for the affection of the real power in Waco, the coddled populist mob." Does anyone doubt that there is the voice of someone with an exalted sense of superiority, who is also nasty, obtuse and boorish to boot? Lest anyone mistake his message demeaning Trump voters, two paragraphs down French reiterated his snobbish phrase: "the coddling of the populist mind". And demonstrates how the actual snobbish mindset is anti-Trump because it is anti-populist, that is to say, opposed to a level playing-field for the citizenry, intent on the "ambitious sacrifice of the many to the aggrandizement of the few" -- in Madison's marvelous description, at the opening of Federalist Paper No. 57, of the elitist mindset.

Five paragraphs from column's end, French inserted Times-speak on "Jan. 6" as "insurrection," gliding, in the same paragraph, to claiming that "a group of men [were] imprisoned for storming the Capitol." Here is where French shows his obtuseness; that "group of men" has been held in custody without trial on charges that do not include insurrection in the face of our Sixth Amendment that calls for a "speedy and public trial." And so, behold the mindset of the political snob, who holds himself superior to the requirements of the Constitution -- no doubt the work of a z’coddled populist mob."