The reporting on the Nashville shooting reveals the incoherence of modern gender theory

When newspapers publish stories using the phrase “her testicles,” it’s easy to add laughter to the tears that always accompany reports demonstrating the complete breakdown of reality in modern America. There is no laughter, though, when trying to decipher the biological sex of the school shooter who killed three children and three adults in Nashville, before the police appropriately terminated the killer’s existence.

Initial stories identified the shooter as a female teenager. Then the reports changed to say that the shooter (whom I will not name) was a 28-year-old female. That was odd because, historically, women are not mass shooters, although there are always exceptions.

The news then reported that the shooter was “transgender.” That too left me bewildered. Did that mean the shooter was a biological woman who claimed to be a man or a biological man who claimed to be a woman?

Image: Transgender flag (edited).

After that, I saw a headline on the Daily Mail’s site stating, “Trans female former student….” Again, I had no idea whether this meant a biological female or a biological male. I didn’t click on the story because the Daily Mail throws pronouns around with wild and illogical abandon. Instead, I went to look for other sources of information about the killer’s sex.

It wasn’t until I saw the DC-Draino tweet that I sort of got a handle on things. Despite the tweet’s obvious refusal to use female pronouns, it’s apparent that probable the killer was a woman who “identifies” as a man:

*Unconfirmed* reports identify the Nashville shooter as “Audrey Hale”, a biological female that identifies as “He/Him” on their LinkedIn



Authorities believe the transgender shooter previously attended the Christian school



Instagram account “creative.aiden” has been deleted pic.twitter.com/ybdQVQsZ6H — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 27, 2023

But of course, that’s not true either. This notion of being “transgender” is illusory. So-called transgenderism is merely one form of body dysphoria, a mental illness just as deluded as the anorexic girl with her bones protruding all over who claims she’s fat. If the Democrat party didn’t find so-called “transgenderism” politically useful, it wouldn’t be celebrated in America nor aggressively promoted in schools, at libraries, on TV, in movies, and on social media. In other words, a “transgender” man didn’t commit mass murder; a mentally ill woman did. Just because the killer was mentally ill, that doesn’t mean she didn’t know what she was doing.

The famous M’Naghton test for determining whether a person is criminally insane so that he (or she) cannot be convicted of murder requires that the killer was so divorced from reality that he was incapable of recognizing what he was doing. Thus, a man who provably believed he was hammering a nail into a chair, rather than braining his mother, will probably be allowed an insanity defense. In the case of this killer, though, early reports say that she carefully mapped out her crime in advance. She knew what she was doing, so her mental illness did not affect her ability to understand right from wrong and leave her thinking she was stomping out bugs, rather than murdering children. She was, quite simply, a completely evil woman, although I’m certain that her sense of victimhood due to her untreated mental illness exacerbated the sense of ill-usage that drove her to slaughter children. Marjorie Taylor Greene asks a very important question:

How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking?



Everyone can stop blaming guns now. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 27, 2023

All societies have bell curves, whether we’re taking sexuality, intelligence, wealth, political values, or anything else. But the peak of a bell curve also means that there are the long-tail ends; that is the places where the upper and lower extremes of those qualities live.

When it comes to sex, western culture has always had the bulk of the curve populated with sexually active heterosexuals. The extremes represent everything from total asexuality to all the non-standard sexualities (homosexuality, sadism, masochism, transvestitism, etc.). For any society, there are three basic responses to those sexual extremes:

Cruel societies brutalize the non-standard sexualities.

Free societies allow them room within which to function, without either penalizing or promoting them.

Dying societies give the non-standard sexualities pride of place at the very heart of the culture.

We have become the third society, the dying one, which has abandoned the peak of the bell curve—the place of normalcy and stability—for the aberrant extremes:

And that’s how we end up with a mentally ill woman being encouraged to claim she’s a man rather than getting treatment to align her self-image with her biological reality—and then, after possibly being hopped up on testosterone and other medications, she goes to an elementary school and slaughters the innocent.