If the mentally ill ’mustn’t own guns,’ what about ‘trans’ people?

The timing of the tragic Nashville shooting, in which a MUSS (Made-up Sexual Status, aka “transgender”) individual killed six at a Christian school, is a bit odd. National Public Radio had just recently done a piece on how MUSS and other “LGBTQ” people are buying guns because, the story goes, they believe they’re imperiled by conservatives. As one sexual devolutionary NPR quoted put it,

“If the world is dangerous, then you have to be dangerous back, and that very much has pushed me into where I am now.”

As for what pushed 28-year-old Audrey Hale into opening fire Monday at The Covenant School, which she once attended, the media largely pretend to have no clue. They don’t want you to have one, either. This is why, shamelessly, they often hide Hale’s MUSS status and instead focus on guns. Here’s how brazen it is, too:

With jihadist-like zeal and as a rule, the media will use a MUSS individual’s “preferred pronouns” and chosen opposite-sex name and seek to “cancel” anyone not following suit. Yet now, they not only happily “deadname” Hale, they identify her as a “female suspect” or “female shooter” and reference her using feminine pronouns.

Newsweek did this, making no mention whatsoever of Hale’s MUSS status. Metro at least noted that the woman “identified as transgender,” though it still used feminine pronouns even though the killer had embraced he/him ones. (The deadnaming is perhaps understandable, as reports that Hale was going by first name “Aiden” are unconfirmed.) I mean, you’d almost think these articles were written by Selwyn Duke — except for one thing:

The media hide Hale’s MUSS status because, if they didn’t, you just might suspect the shooting could’ve been an anti-Christian hate crime.

YouTube screengrab

Second, it might occur to some people that maybe, just perhaps, society has more to fear from MUSS individuals than they do from society.

This is reality, too. Contrary to media myth and as I reported in 2020, studies have shown that MUSS individuals are less likely to be murdered than normal people are and are more likely to kill than be killed. (They’re also overrepresented among pedophiles.) This raises a question, given “Red Flag” laws’ popularity:

Do we need Rainbow Flag laws?

For the record, I’m skeptical of such legislation, to say the least, and know that removal of Second Amendment rights is not the real remedy for crime. The issue, though, is hypocrisy.

Red Flag laws have been sold with the idea that guns “must be kept from the mentally ill’s hands.” We’ve heard this continually. Yet how, then, does it make sense giving a whole category of mentally ill individuals a special dispensation from this prohibition by reclassifying their psychological disorder as an “identity” or “lifestyle choice”?

As I’ve pointed out for years, the MUSS phenomenon is not a biological matter requiring a biological remedy, but results from serious psychological issues. Audrey Hale isn’t the first MUSS mass shooter, either. WND cited other examples in 2019 and, quoting a report by website National Justice, related that MUSS individuals’ “small population is well represented among murderers, serial killers and pedophiles.”

Personally speaking, I cannot think of another group with so many hostile, unstable members. Coming to mind is the MUSS individual who stated, after I wrote an article criticizing the MUSS agenda, that he wanted “my head on a platter.” Then there was the 2015 Dr. Drew program incident in which Robert Tur (aka “Zoey” Tur), a large, muscular man in a dress, grabbed commentator Ben Shapiro’s neck and threatened to send him “home in an ambulance” (video below).

When was the last time you saw someone threaten this kind of violence during a political/social discussion?

Such behavior is hardly unfathomable. MUSS individuals are very troubled, generally unhappy people uncomfortable in their own skin. And the lie they’re living — that they can be the opposite sex — is so grand and fragile that Truth’s slightest utterance can burst their bubble. This can be enraging. They may externalize, too, attributing their unhappiness to others’ failure to affirm their delusion. They then may lash out at those they believe are making them miserable.

There also are the drugs MUSS individuals often take. Given the studies indicating steroid use can cause increased aggression, one could wonder: Was Hale on testosterone?

Hormones are powerful substances. How does putting people on a cross-sex hormone regimen, along with perhaps other drugs, affect their mentality? Is giving an already disturbed individual a cocktail of medications designed to induce opposite-sex physical changes really a good idea?

The bottom line, however, concerns whether we’re serious about keeping guns out of the mentally ill’s hands. If so, then “mentally ill” mustn’t be defined based on political will.