Five Black men dressed as women complain about ‘cultural appropriation’

Progressives generally do not understand irony. The deeper the mental and emotional commitment to an ideology that defies nature and common sense, the less likely the individual is to have any self-awareness or appreciation of how ridiculous he or she or zi looks. Case in point:

Writing in Human Events, Libby Emmons presents the ridiculous scene:

Five black men in drag sat around an Eero Saarinen-inspired mid-century Danish modern dining table and complained about cultural appropriation. One queen's dress was adorned with baby doll heads. They discussed cultural appropriation, and the issues of American museums exhibiting artifacts from other cultures.



Yet none of them seemed aware either of the irony that they were literally appropriating womanhood, or that if museums got rid of those artifacts, only their Euro-centric, or non-diverse collections would be on display, which would also be perceived as problematic.



The five men, each well-coiffed in wigs, with full makeup, elegant gowns, heels, and jewelry bemoan the existence of African artifacts in American museums as "entitled" and culturally appropriative, not realizing for a single second that they, as drag queens, as men dressed up as women, are appropriating the culture of women's beauty, fashion, and femininity.

"I just feel like there's such a long-rooted history of appropriation from black culture," said one queen. "Like for instance, like when I go to the Metropolitan Museum, and I see things that they've taken from Africa, I see things that they've taken from Nubia—"



He was met with resounding affirmations from his fellow queens, all of whom also appeared to not have the least inkling that as they were complaining about the "appropriation" of artifacts they are appropriating, personifying without respect,and taking possession of women's culture, and colonizing women's bodies.