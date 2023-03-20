« Cowardice is not an option in reacting to a possible Trump arrest | Five Black men dressed as women complain about ‘cultural appropriation’ »
March 20, 2023

Stanford Law students that shouted down federal judge demand reporter hide their names and obscure their faces

By Thomas Lifson

Apparently, you don’t have to be that bright to get into Stanford’s law school, formerly regarded as highly competitive and demanding in its legal education. The budding totalitarians there who don’t believe in free speech for people with whom they disagree also apparently believe that they have to right to control news coverage of their heinous acts.  Are they ashamed of what they did, or do they just worry that they may not be able to cash in after graduation with lucrative offers or prestigious clerkships?

Washington Free Beacon reporter Aaron Sibarium “appeared Sunday on Fox News and shared his blunt response to "hypocritical" Stanford Law School students who have demanded their names be removed from his reporting about their controversial activism.”

The WFB summarizes:

"They didn't just shout down a sitting federal judge," Sibarium explained to Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain. "They also posted the names and faces of ... every [Federalist Society] board member ... around the school in a concerted effort to shame their peers and pressure them out of hosting the event. And then those exact same students emailed me to say, 'Oh, by naming us in the story, you're ginning up harassment.' So, it's really quite hypocritical."

Last week, Lily Bou claimed in a message to the Free Beacon that Sibarium had no right to quote her and other board members of Stanford's chapter of the National Lawyers Guild—which helped organize the protest against Duncan—praising the protesters' conduct as "Stanford Law School at its best." Mary Cate Hickman insisted the Free Beacon "anonymize" footage of a follow-up student protest of Stanford Law School dean Jenny Martinez over her apology to Duncan.

Some of the hooligans (YouTube screengrab)

Mike LaChance of Legal Insurrection covered the imbroglio and has collected a series of tweets from Sibarium that are to the point, well argued, and highly amusing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

