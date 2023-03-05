Don't go north, young man

We hear that the migrant crisis is costing New York City $5 million a day. That's more than the Yankees and Mets are paying their rosters.

We also hear that Canada is getting a little frustrated because the buses are now crossing the northern border, from Texas to Manhattan to Quebec! Check out Saturday's Dallas Morning News editorial:

For those who live in places where mass migration isn't a problem, it's easy to take a tone of moral superiority and look down on those who have to balance humane treatment with security. But when the problem lands on their doorstep, it's surprising how quickly that tone changes and the attitude that something must be done takes root. We saw that when Gov. Greg Abbott sent migrants by bus to cities like New York, Chicago and Washington. Now, it seems, Canada is having second thoughts on illegal border crossings. Certain Canadian leaders have preened about their nation's welcoming spirit. In 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadian television that "I always sort of laugh when you see people who are — not many of them, but — intolerant or who think, 'Go back to your own country.'… No! You chose this country. This is your country more than it is for others because we take it for granted." Fast forward to this week. Trudeau is pushing the Biden administration to stem "the flow of irregular migration into Canada," Bloomberg reports. Why? Because unauthorized migrants are actually showing up to take part in the life Canada offers.

So Canada is saying "no more" in English and French.

The issue here is chaos, not immigration. I understand that orderly immigration can complement a country's economy. For example, nearly a million Cubans, like my case, or Vietnamese came to the U.S. and settled into productive and law-abiding residents. The big reason is that we were able to support ourselves immediately. My father had a job within two weeks of arriving in the U.S. We did get some help from a church, but that was to get us off the ground

However, simply allowing people to walk in creates problems. One of the biggest challenges is that many of these people cannot work or support themselves. So they have to rely on charity or simply get into the underground economy and survive.

Who knew that Governor Abbott's buses would have this impact on the national immigration debate?

