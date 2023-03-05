When leftists want to scare you about global warming, remind them of this fact

In this article, they talk about the extreme heat of 2022 and say how much heat-related deaths will continue to rise. What is somehow missing is the number of heat-related deaths. I would think that would be of utmost importance, but facts never seem to matter when the left is pushing an agenda.

The record-breaking heat Earth endured during the summer of 2022 will be repeated without a robust international effort to address climate change, a panel of scientists warned Monday. Heat-related deaths, wildfires, extreme rainfall, and persistent drought are expected to become increasingly severe as both ocean and atmospheric temperatures continue to rise, the experts said. Even if all greenhouse gas emissions ceased today, Earth will continue to warm for several decades.

Here's an interesting article seeking to scare us. It said that a whopping 15,000 deaths worldwide were caused by warming in the first ten months of 2022, which included that scorching summer.

For reference, there are 8 billion people in the world, and around 60 million people die each year from all causes, so if 20,000 people die in a year from heat, that is much less than one tenth of a percent of deaths in 2022 specifically related to heat. Should we destroy industries and ruin people's lives because of that?

Heat stress, when the body cannot cool itself, is the leading cause of weather-related death in the European Region. Temperature extremes can also exacerbate chronic conditions, including cardiovascular, respiratory and cerebrovascular diseases, and diabetes-related conditions. Based on country data submitted so far, it is estimated that at least 15 000 people died specifically due to the heat in 2022

...and...

60.12 million people will die in 2021 around the world. That is 164,711 each day, 6863 each hour, 114.38 each minute, and 1.91 each second. The lowest total deaths per year were 46 mn in 1977, and the highest total deaths of 121.7 mn will be in 2099.

Besides, cold kills an estimated twenty times more deaths than warmth. Why would you fight so hard to reduce a degree-or-two temperature rise when the cold is much more dangerous?

In 27 years, heat killed an average of 12,000 per year, while cold killed over 200,000 per year.

The study — published in the British journal The Lancet — analyzed data on more than 74 million deaths in 13 countries between 1985 and 2012. Of those, 5.4 million deaths were related to cold, while 311,000 were related to heat.

It is very clear that facts have never mattered to the people pushing the green agenda, and the left has its priorities screwed up.

Image via Pxhere.