To leftists’ great disappointment, the DOJ did not indict Matt Gaetz

At the end of March 2021, leftists were ecstatic: At the recommendation of the FBI, the DOJ was investigating Rep. Matt Gaetz, an enthusiastic, fearless member of the House’s Freedom Caucus, for sex trafficking based on an alleged relationship with a teenage girl. Interestingly, Gaetz never seemed fazed by the allegations—and now we know why: There was nothing there. Even the hyper-politicized DOJ has conceded that it cannot pursue him for sex trafficking.

On March 30, 2021, Democrats got one of the most exciting pieces of news ever: The New York Times broke the story that the Department of Justice, while Trump was still in office, had started investigating Matt Gaetz for sex trafficking a 17-year-old over state borders. More accurately, he was accused of having had a relationship with her and paying for her travel with him:

Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida and a close ally of former President Donald J. Trump, is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter. Investigators are examining whether Mr. Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, the people said. A variety of federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value. The Justice Department regularly prosecutes such cases, and offenders often receive severe sentences.

From the get-go, Gaetz vigorously denied the charges:

Mr. Gaetz called the investigation part of an elaborate scheme involving “false sex allegations” to extort him and his family for $25 million that began this month. He said he and his father, Don Gaetz, had been cooperating with the F.B.I. and “wearing a wire” after they were approached by people saying they could make the investigation “go away.” Mr. Gaetz claimed the disclosure of the sex trafficking inquiry was intended to thwart an investigation into the extortion plot. In a second interview later Tuesday, the congressman said he had no plans to resign his House seat and denied that he had romantic relationships with minors. “It is verifiably false that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman,” he said.

At the time, Mollie Hemingway fully understood what was going on:

Also, from the get-go, Democrats were positive that this Trump ally was finished and would soon be heading to jail, like Harvey Weinstein, or would at least see his career destroyed, as happened to all sorts of Democrat sex predators:

Now, almost two years later, the DOJ (I’m sure reluctantly) has admitted that it will not (read: cannot) charge Gaetz:

The Justice Department will not pursue charges against Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after a yearslong probe into sex trafficking allegations. In a statement to Fox News Digital, Gaetz's office confirmed that “the Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes.”

The charge was always baseless, although Rebekah Jones campaigned on it hard when she unsuccessfully challenged Gaetz for his House seat.

You will not be surprised to learn that, having enthusiastically tried, convicted, and imprisoned Gaetz in their imaginations, leftists are convinced that the hyper-partisan, leftist DOJ somehow went all weak at the knees and let the obviously guilty Gaetz walk. In other words, they’re melting down, which is always enjoyable to watch (language warning, of course, because these are leftists we’re talking about).

“Media personality” Jeff Tiedrich (1M followers) is fit to be tied:

As you read that, remember that Tiedrich (a white guy) is pooping bricks because the Biden DOJ couldn’t find a darn thing with which to charge Gaetz. Duty to Warn, a group of psychiatrists who succumbed to Trump Derangement Syndrome (which reminds me that my mom used to say that some people go into psychiatry to deal with their own demons), was also broken:

The following is a weird one considering (a) the absence of evidence and (b) our current Commander in Chief:

While this is a good outcome, Matt Gaetz is actually very lucky. In Biden’s America, with its completely politicized bureaucracy, starting with the DOJ and the FBI, guilt or innocence is no longer relevant. The Justice Department’s motto, which is officially Qui Pro Domina Justitia Sequitur—that is, an attorney general who prosecutes on behalf of justice (as opposed to politics)—has lately been more closely aligned with Lavrentiy Beria, Stalin’s chief of police, who said, “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.”