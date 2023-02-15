New data reveal the extent of Biden’s betrayal at the border

No matter how dire the crisis at the Southern border becomes, Americans can always count on the Biden administration to actively make it worse.

A bombshell report from NBC earlier this month revealed that the Biden administration has released 600,000 illegal aliens into the U.S. without charging documents or a notice to appear in court.

The report describes the release of hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens as a “necessity,” given the record number of illegal aliens who have entered the U.S. since Joe Biden took office.

Roughly five million illegal aliens have crossed the border since Biden was inaugurated, according to a study from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

Now we know the Biden administration has been forcing the release of many of those illegal aliens without even attempting to keep track of them. Make no mistake: This is an invasion of the U.S. being aided and abetted by the Biden administration.

To say this practice poses a danger to the American people would be an understatement.

During fiscal year 2022 (Oct. 1, 2021 until Sept. 30, 2022), a record 98 suspected terrorists were apprehended at the Southern border. This was nearly four times the number of suspected terrorists who were apprehended at the border in the previous five years combined. U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez recently testified at a House Oversight Committee hearing that there has been a 176 percent increase in Chinese nationals showing up at the Rio Grande Valley section of the border. Chavez’s testimony came as the nation was on edge after a Chinese spy balloon was allowed to float throughout the U.S. for days.

While the Biden administration is neglecting America’s open border, it is clear that our adversaries are not. Given the lax vetting standards of the administration, it’s fair to wonder just how many of the 600,000 illegal aliens released into the country without a court date have bad intentions for America and its citizens. It’s also fair to wonder just how many of these illegal aliens were smuggling drugs into the country before the Biden administration forced their release. The U.S. is facing a massive drug crisis, with fentanyl having become the leading cause of death amongst young Americans. Releasing 600,000 illegal aliens into the U.S. without a court date will only serve to exacerbate this problem.

In addition to the national security implications of Biden’s betrayal of American sovereignty, there will be severe economic implications as well. Who is paying to house these illegal aliens, provide them with medical care, and school them? It’s safe to assume that American taxpayers are footing the bill.

The border crisis is expected to cost New York City around $4.2 billion by next year. Meanwhile, an Arizona hospital near the border claims to have spent $20 million in the last six months providing healthcare to illegal aliens, money that it has not been compensated for. All of this is unsustainable.

The crisis at the border is not just a humanitarian crisis for migrants, but an economic and national security crisis for Americans. Joe Biden could put a stop to this by securing the border any time he wants. After all, he swore an oath to protect the American people from threats, both foreign and domestic. But, Biden, and his staff have made clear that they have no interest in alleviating any of these crises. Instead, they are actively abetting them, and gravely endangering the welfare and security of Americans in the process.

No serious country would release 600,000 foreign nationals into their homeland without taking any steps to keep track of them. But, that’s exactly what the Biden administration has done. It is a betrayal of the highest order.

William J. Davis is a communications associate for the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a public interest law firm working to defend the rights and interests of the American people from the negative effects of mass migration.

Image: Screen shot from ABC News video, via YouTube